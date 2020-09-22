Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  SENSEX 30       XC0009698199

SENSEX 30
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian shares fall; rising COVID-19 cases, lockdown fears in Europe hurt sentiment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 12:15am EDT
Broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

Indian shares inched lower on Tuesday after a sharp sell-off in the previous session, as rising global COVID-19 cases and concerns over fresh lockdowns in Europe weighed on sentiment.

The broader NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,233.50 and the S&P BSE Sensex 0.09% to 37,995.39 by 0348 GMT. Both the indexes fell more than 2% on Monday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said they had registered a case against dairy company Kwality Ltd and its directors for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks of around 14 billion rupees ($190 million).

Asian shares dropped on Tuesday due to concerns about new pandemic lockdowns in Europe and possible delays in fresh U.S. stimulus.

In India, total novel coronavirus cases touched 5.49 million as of Monday, while the COVID-19 death toll in the United States approached 200,000.

Among sectors, the Nifty metals index slid 1% and the Nifty public sector index 1.1%. Both the indexes were the top drags.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KWALITY LIMITED -2.02% 2.91 End-of-day quote.19.26%
NIFTY 50 -0.73% 11176.7 Delayed Quote.-5.45%
SENSEX 30 -2.09% 38034.14 Real-time Quote.-7.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SENSEX 30
12:15aIndian shares fall; rising COVID-19 cases, lockdown fears in Europe hurt sent..
RE
09/21Sensex, Nifty end lower as virus fears dent sentiment
RE
09/18Sensex, Nifty end lower as banks drop; pharma shines
RE
09/18Indian shares end lower as banks drop; pharma shines
RE
09/18Pharma stocks lift Indian markets; Dr.Reddy's hits record high
RE
09/18Indian shares rise as Dr.Reddy's boosts pharma stocks
RE
09/17Banks drag Sensex, Nifty lower as China tensions, Fed weigh
RE
09/16Sensex, Nifty rise on banking, IT boost; Dr. Reddy's hits five-week high
RE
09/15Sensex, Nifty end higher after inflation data; small, mid-caps add to gains
RE
09/15Indian shares rise after inflation data; small, mid-caps extend gains
RE
More news
Chart SENSEX 30
Duration : Period :
SENSEX 30 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSEX 30
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop SENSEX 30
TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED 795.7 Delayed Quote.1.07%
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 809.9 Delayed Quote.0.91%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 2487 Delayed Quote.0.88%
ICICI BANK LIMITED 351.3 Delayed Quote.0.17%
BAJAJ FINANCE 3223 Delayed Quote.-3.22%
TATA STEEL LIMITED 359.65 Delayed Quote.-3.68%
YES BANK LIMITED 13 Delayed Quote.-4.06%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 131.8 Delayed Quote.-4.11%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 57.75 Delayed Quote.-5.41%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group