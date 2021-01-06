Indian shares flat in choppy trading; Reliance, consumer staples stocks weigh

BENGALURU, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares were flat in
choppy trading on Wednesday, as losses in Reliance Industries
and consumer staples stocks countered positive sentiment
surrounding the country's plan to roll out a COVID-19
vaccination programme by next week.
By 0515 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose
0.06% to 14,208.65, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex
was up 0.04% at 48,455.71.
Earlier in the session, both indexes inched higher to hit
record levels for the fourth straight session in the new year,
extending a months-long rally driven by continued foreign fund
inflows and progress on COVID-19 vaccines.
Foreign investors pumped more than $20 billion into Indian
equities last year, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.
Sentiment on Wednesday was also dented by weakness in
broader global markets as investors prepared for a possible
Democrat triumph in Senate runoffs in the U.S. battleground
state of Georgia.
"There is a little bit of global uncertainty, especially on
the Georgia counting," said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive
officer at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors in Mumbai.
"Markets have gone up one way, so there will be some
consolidation... they may remain choppy today and tomorrow, and
all dips will be bought into."
On Tuesday, India's top health official said the country was
set to roll out a COVID-19 vaccination programme by next week,
aiming to cover 300 million people by July.
In Mumbai trading, conglomerate Reliance fell
1.3%, while consumer giant ITC shed 1.6%. Both stocks
were among the top drags on the Nifty 50.
Titan Company rose 1.3% after reporting strong
results in its jewellery and watches and wearables divisions for
the third quarter.
Bajaj Finance fell 1.2%. Late on Tuesday, the
central bank imposed a penalty of 25 million rupees on Bajaj
Finance for violation of various directions, including on the
company's recovery and collection methods.
