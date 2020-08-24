Log in
Indian shares inch up as more industries reopen, financials lead

08/24/2020 | 12:07am EDT

BENGALURU, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Monday, led by financial stocks, as more businesses resumed operations, although gains were limited as domestic COVID-19 cases crossed 3 million.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.57% to 11,437.75 by 0347 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.53% at 38,640.51.

India on Sunday issued guidelines for restarting its entertainment industry even as coronavirus infections in the world's second most populous country climbed to 3.04 million.

Meanwhile, stocks in Asia rose after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered patients as a treatment option for COVID-19. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIFTY 50 0.00%End-of-day quote.-6.55%
SENSEX 30 0.56% 38434.72 Real-time Quote.-6.83%
