Indian shares kick off 2021 with record closing highs

BENGALURU, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed the first
trading session of 2021 at record highs on Friday, led by the IT
services sector, as continued foreign fund inflows and
expectations of imminent COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs kept
investors bullish.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.26% at
14,018.50, marking its first close above the 14,000 level, while
the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex firmed 0.25% to 47,868.98.
The Nifty gained 14.9% in 2020 and the Sensex added 15.75%,
both recording their best yearly performance since 2017. The
indexes recovered more than 86% from March lows, boosted by
liquidity support measures from global central banks and
progress on COVID-19 vaccines.
India's drug regulator is set to approve AstraZeneca
and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use at a
meeting later in the day, Reuters reported citing three sources
with knowledge of the matter.
The Nifty IT index closed up 0.84%, and
heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services was the biggest
boost to the Nifty 50.
Among individual stocks, Mahindra and Mahindra
closed up 1.6%. U.S. automaker Ford Motor and Mahindra
have called off their automotive joint venture due to challenges
caused by the pandemic.
The Nifty Auto Index gained 0.86%, with Maruti
Suzuki India, tractor maker Escorts, and
automaker Ashok Leyland rising between 0.6% and 3.8%
after reporting higher December sales.
Municipal solid waste management company Antony Waste
Handling Cell jumped 29.3% from its offering price of
315 rupees per share in its market debut.
Most markets across the world were closed for New Year's
Day.
