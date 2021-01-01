Log in
SENSEX 30

SENSEX 30
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote World - 01/01
47868.98 PTS   +0.25%
Indian shares kick off 2021 with record closing highs

01/01/2021 | 05:39am EST
BENGALURU, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed the first trading session of 2021 at record highs on Friday, led by the IT services sector, as continued foreign fund inflows and expectations of imminent COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs kept investors bullish.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.26% at 14,018.50, marking its first close above the 14,000 level, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex firmed 0.25% to 47,868.98.

The Nifty gained 14.9% in 2020 and the Sensex added 15.75%, both recording their best yearly performance since 2017. The indexes recovered more than 86% from March lows, boosted by liquidity support measures from global central banks and progress on COVID-19 vaccines.

India's drug regulator is set to approve AstraZeneca and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use at a meeting later in the day, Reuters reported citing three sources with knowledge of the matter.

The Nifty IT index closed up 0.84%, and heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services was the biggest boost to the Nifty 50.

Among individual stocks, Mahindra and Mahindra closed up 1.6%. U.S. automaker Ford Motor and Mahindra have called off their automotive joint venture due to challenges caused by the pandemic.

The Nifty Auto Index gained 0.86%, with Maruti Suzuki India, tractor maker Escorts, and automaker Ashok Leyland rising between 0.6% and 3.8% after reporting higher December sales.

Municipal solid waste management company Antony Waste Handling Cell jumped 29.3% from its offering price of 315 rupees per share in its market debut.

Most markets across the world were closed for New Year's Day. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED 3.82% 99.1 Delayed Quote.17.12%
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.78% 7343 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
ESCORTS LIMITED 2.17% 1287.8 Delayed Quote.100.19%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.79% 8.79 Delayed Quote.-5.48%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 1.64% 732.45 Delayed Quote.35.57%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 0.55% 7691.3 Delayed Quote.3.81%
NIFTY 50 0.26% 14018.5 Delayed Quote.14.90%
NIFTY IT -0.32% 24456.1 Delayed Quote.54.94%
SENSEX 30 0.25% 47868.98 Real-time Quote.15.75%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 2.29% 2928.25 Delayed Quote.32.43%
WASTE MANAGEMENT 0.86% 117.93 Delayed Quote.3.48%
