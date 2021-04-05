Log in
SENSEX 30
Indian shares plunge as record COVID-19 surge stokes growth fears

04/05/2021 | 01:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares tumbled and the rupee weakened on Monday as daily coronavirus infections reached a record high and fresh curbs were imposed in the financial capital of Mumbai, sparking worries about the pace of the country's economic recovery.

India's coronavirus caseload jumped by more than 100,000 to surpass 12.5 million on Monday, while the death toll crossed 165,000. Maharashtra state, home to Mumbai, imposed stringent curbs including a complete lockdown on weekends.

The NSE Nifty 50 index dropped 2.27% to 14,530.55 by 0450 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex slid 2.37% to 48,843.65.

"The market had run up on the back of the opening up of the economy, and the resultant increase in demand. That entire story is again at risk," said Siddharth Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Securities in Mumbai.

"The concern, from a market perspective, is that the virus is spreading so fast and people will not be able to work, and business and profitability will be impacted."

Indian bond yields were little changed following the largely-in-line borrowing calendar and as traders await the central bank's monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 6.17%, down one basis point from its previous close.

The partially convertible rupee, however, weakened sharply as it tracked a fall in the domestic stock market on worries over surging COVID-19 cases. It was trading at 73.40/41 per dollar versus its previous close of 73.1050.

Private-sector lenders HDFC Bank, HDFC, and ICICI Bank were the biggest drags on the Nifty 50, falling between 3.5% and 4%.

Software services stocks -- among the best performers during most of the pandemic in 2020 -- were the only stocks that gained. The Nifty IT services index was up 0.37%, with Infosys and Wipro rising 1% each.

($1 = 73.3410 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Swati Bhat in Mumbai; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Sachin Ravikumar


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ICICI BANK LIMITED -4.74% 566.35 Delayed Quote.11.09%
INFOSYS LIMITED 0.95% 1398.65 Delayed Quote.10.30%
NIFTY IT 0.49% 26139.4 Delayed Quote.7.13%
SENSEX 30 1.05% 50029.83 Real-time Quote.4.77%
WIPRO LIMITED 0.48% 416.2 End-of-day quote.7.75%
Chart SENSEX 30
SENSEX 30 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SENSEX 30
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop SENSEX 30
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED 3743.05 End-of-day quote.1.97%
VEDANTA LIMITED 231.15 End-of-day quote.1.09%
INFOSYS LIMITED 1399 Delayed Quote.1.00%
YES BANK LIMITED 15.7 End-of-day quote.0.64%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 3175.3 Delayed Quote.0.33%
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 2430.95 Delayed Quote.-3.97%
ICICI BANK LIMITED 570.1 Delayed Quote.-4.09%
STATE BANK OF INDIA 353.6 Delayed Quote.-4.60%
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 5008 Delayed Quote.-5.01%
INDUSLND BANK LIMITED 941.8 Delayed Quote.-5.18%
