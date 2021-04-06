Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  SENSEX 30       XC0009698199

SENSEX 30
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index components

Indian shares rebound from virus-induced sell-off; metals gain

04/06/2021 | 12:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rebounded on Tuesday from a sharp sell-off in the previous session, as metals stocks gained and investor sentiment remained upbeat globally after strong U.S. economic data.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.62% at 14,726.10 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.52% higher at 49,419.18. The indexes had fallen about 1.5% each on Monday as India reported a record daily surge in coronavirus infections.

Stocks across most sectors were higher on Tuesday. Metals led the gains with a 1.62% advance. JSW Steel, up 3.7%, was the top gainer on the Nifty 50.

Separately, investors await the outcome of the Indian central bank's monetary policy committee meeting on Wednesday.

Shares elsewhere in Asia were higher after another batch of strong U.S. economic data boosted the prospects for an economic recovery.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SENSEX 30
12:13aIndian shares rebound from virus-induced sell-off; metals gain
RE
04/05Indian Stocks Tank on Monday Over Virus Worries; Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank..
MT
04/05Indian shares tumble as virus worries return; financials slide
RE
04/05Asian Stock Market Mixed, On Holiday, Tokyo Higher, Mumbai Lower
MT
04/05SENSEX 30  : Record High COVID-19 Cases Drag Down Indian Indices on Monday
MT
04/05SENSEX 30  : India Factory PMI Slips in March, But Still Strong; Exports Rise
MT
04/05SENSEX 30  : India's Manufacturing PMI Continues Decline in March to 55.4
MT
04/01Stocks Signal Strength in US Trading Thursday as Futures Advance Pre-Bell; Eu..
MT
04/01Wall Street Leans Forward Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Up, Asia Higher
MT
04/01Asian Stock Markets Rally After Biden Administration Unveils Spending Plans
MT
More news
News of the index components SENSEX 30
04/05MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA  : Production Rises to 172,433 Units in March
MT
04/05MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA  : Farm Equipment Sector Sells 29,817 Units in India durin..
AQ
04/05NTPC  : total installed capacity reaches 65,810 MW
PU
04/05INFOSYS  : Recognized as One of the Top Service Providers Across Nordics in the ..
AQ
04/05TECH MAHINDRA  : to Launch 'Stablecoin-as-a-Service' Blockchain Solution with Qu..
AQ
04/02POWER PLAY : India wields oil 'weapon' to cut dependence on Saudi
RE
04/02MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA  : Suzuki Motor's Indian Subsidiary Starts Production at Thi..
MT
More news
Chart SENSEX 30
Duration : Period :
SENSEX 30 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSEX 30
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop SENSEX 30
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 5040.75 Delayed Quote.1.58%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 786.35 Delayed Quote.1.54%
INDUSLND BANK LIMITED 951.65 Delayed Quote.1.53%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 132.8 Delayed Quote.1.26%
NTPC LTD 107.55 Delayed Quote.1.18%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 1992.05 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
ITC LIMITED 212.25 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 102.85 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
YES BANK LIMITED 15.5 End-of-day quote.-1.27%
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED 3598.5 End-of-day quote.-3.86%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ