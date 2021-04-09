Indian shares snap winning streak as banks fall

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.08% at 14,863.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.16% lower at 49,666.27. The two biggest drags on the Nifty 50 were HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

India has been reporting record daily increases in COVID-19 cases, prompting some states to declare stringent restrictions.

Shares in consumer goods companies climbed 1.3%, the most among 14 sectoral indexes. Consumer products giant Hindustan Unilever was up 3%.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)