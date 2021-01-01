Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  SENSEX 30       XC0009698199

SENSEX 30
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote World - 12/31
47751.33 PTS   +0.01%
12:56aSensex, Nifty start 2021 on all-time high; IT rises
RE
12:52aIndian shares start 2021 on all-time high; IT rises
RE
2020SUBSCRIBERS : India's Sensex Data Unavailable Due to Holiday
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index components

Indian shares start 2021 on all-time high; IT rises

01/01/2021 | 12:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, Jan 1 (Reuters) - IT services stocks drove Indian markets to a record high in the first trading session of 2021, as continued foreign fund inflows and expectations of imminent COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs kept investors bullish.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.34% to 14,029.70 by 0515 GMT on Friday and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.36% to 47,922.14.

The Nifty gained 14.9% in 2020 and the Sensex added 15.75%, both marking their best yearly performance since 2017. Both the indexes recovered more than 86% from March lows, boosted by liquidity support measures from global central banks and progress on the COVID-19 vaccine front.

"In spite of the market being heated up, foreign institutional investment flows continue... risk-on sentiment is prevailing, and money will keep pouring into markets like India," said Aishvarya Dadheech, a fund manager at Ambit Asset Management in Mumbai. "It is a very liquid market."

Investors are eyeing a meeting of the Indian drug regulator later in the day to consider approving AstraZeneca and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

The Nifty IT index was up 0.95%, with heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services being the biggest boost to the Nifty 50.

Among individual stocks, Mahindra and Mahindra rose 2.2% and was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty. U.S. automaker Ford Motor and Mahindra have called off their automotive joint venture due to challenges caused by the pandemic.

The Nifty Auto Index was up 0.66%. Indian automakers will be reporting December sales numbers on Friday. Tractor maker Escorts rose 2.2% after reporting an 88% surge in sales. Maruti Suzuki India was up 0.8% after reporting a 20% rise in sales.

Municipal solid waste management company Antony Waste Handling Cell jumped nearly 40% in its market debut.

Most markets across the world are closed for New Year's Day. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.78% 7343 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
ESCORTS LIMITED 2.13% 1286.5 Delayed Quote.100.19%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.79% 8.79 Delayed Quote.-5.48%
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED -0.30% 1719.5 Delayed Quote.29.23%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 3.00% 741.2 Delayed Quote.35.57%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 0.89% 7718 Delayed Quote.3.81%
NIFTY 50 0.39% 14029.25 Delayed Quote.14.90%
NIFTY IT 0.23% 24459.4 Delayed Quote.55.44%
SENSEX 30 0.01% 47751.33 Real-time Quote.15.75%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 1.85% 2915.1 Delayed Quote.32.43%
WASTE MANAGEMENT 0.86% 117.93 Delayed Quote.3.48%
All news about SENSEX 30
12:56aSensex, Nifty start 2021 on all-time high; IT rises
RE
12:52aIndian shares start 2021 on all-time high; IT rises
RE
2020SUBSCRIBERS : India's Sensex Data Unavailable Due to Holiday
DJ
2020Wall Street Edgy Pre-Bell; Futures Mixed, Europe Lower, Asia Higher
MT
2020Sensex, Nifty weather tough 2020 with solid gains
RE
2020Indian shares weather tough 2020 with solid gains
RE
2020Indian Indices Witness Flat Trade at Year-End; Adani Green Commissions Solar ..
MT
2020Indian Indices See Few Gains Thursday amid Mixed Cues
MT
2020Wall Street Points Higher Pre-Bell; Europe Edges Up, Asia Advances
MT
2020Sensex, Nifty close at record high for third day
RE
More news
News of the index components SENSEX 30
2020Ford, Mahindra call off auto joint venture
RE
2020RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Intimation of Trading Window Close Period (for Q3F21UFR)
PU
2020Sensex, Nifty weather tough 2020 with solid gains
RE
2020Indian shares weather tough 2020 with solid gains
RE
2020TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : G D Goenka Public School, Siliguri Wins the National..
AQ
2020RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : IUC Regime for Domestic Voice Calls Comes to an End
PU
2020ICICI BANK : FASTag is now available on Google Pay
PU
More news
Chart SENSEX 30
Duration : Period :
SENSEX 30 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSEX 30
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop SENSEX 30
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 740.9 Delayed Quote.2.82%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 2914.85 Delayed Quote.1.82%
YES BANK LIMITED 18.1 Delayed Quote.1.40%
STATE BANK OF INDIA 277.55 Delayed Quote.0.95%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 7719 Delayed Quote.0.91%
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED 189.3 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED 2388.5 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
VEDANTA LIMITED 161.45 End-of-day quote.-0.37%
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. 589 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
ICICI BANK LIMITED 529.85 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ