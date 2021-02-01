Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  SENSEX 30       XC0009698199

SENSEX 30
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index components

Indian shares surge, bond yields rise as budget targets growth

02/01/2021 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares jumped more than 3% on Monday as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to revive the pandemic-hit economy, while bond yields rose after the government warned that fiscal deficit for 2020/2021 will be wider than expected.

Sitharaman proposed doubling healthcare spending, a vehicle scrappage policy, recapitalisation of public-sector banks and divestment of some state-owned lenders, aiming to bolster an economy that plunged into its deepest recorded slump amid the virus outbreak. [L4N2K720O]

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex indexes rose more than 3.5% to 3.7% after the budget.

The 10-year bond yield rose around 15 basis points to 6.09% and the rupee weakened slightly, after Sitharaman said India was targeting fiscal deficit for 2020/2021 at 9.5% of GDP, wider than about 7% expected earlier.

The government also announced additional market borrowing.

"The indications are that the government is doing more to promote growth rather than maintaining fiscal discipline. This is a welcome move as it will have a positive impact on growth," said Sujan Hajra, chief economist at Anand Rathi Securities.

The stock indexes had fallen for six straight sessions in the days leading up to the budget, after rocketing to record highs earlier in 2021 as India started a huge vaccination drive and as companies reported encouraging earnings.

The Nifty Auto index climbed 3.4% on Monday following the new scrappage policy, while the Nifty PSU Bank index, which tracks state-run lenders jumped 6.4%.

Banks were also supported as Sitharaman said India would set up an asset reconstruction company to take over toxic assets. State Bank of India, India's largest lender by assets, rose as much as 7.8%.

Insurers HDFC Life Insurance Co and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co rose between 5% and 6% after India raised the foreign investment limit in the insurance sector to 74% from 49%.

Surges in ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank after quarterly earnings lifted the Nifty Bank index 6.8%.

The blue-chip indexes recovered from a pandemic-induced plunge in March last year to finish 2020 around 15% firmer, their best performance since 2017, fuelled by strong foreign inflows amid massive liquidity in global markets and vaccine hopes.

India's economy is seen clocking robust growth of 11% for the coming fiscal year, after likely contracting 7.7% in the current fiscal year to March 31, an annual economic survey showed on Friday.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

By Chris Thomas


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 2.37% 49.7 End-of-day quote.2.16%
HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED 0.95% 677.8 End-of-day quote.0.22%
ICICI BANK LIMITED 11.47% 600.55 Delayed Quote.0.36%
ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED -2.01% 481.1 End-of-day quote.-3.46%
INDUSIND BANK LIMITED 5.44% 846.25 End-of-day quote.-5.44%
NIFTY BANK 0.68% 32753.5 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
SENSEX 30 -1.26% 46285.77 Real-time Quote.-3.07%
STATE BANK OF INDIA 9.09% 308.1 Delayed Quote.2.60%
All news about SENSEX 30
03:12aIndian shares surge, bond yields rise as budget targets growth
RE
03:10aIndian shares surge, bond yields rise as budget targets growth
RE
01/31Indian shares up, bond yields slip ahead of federal budget
RE
01/29Wall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Lower, Asia Down
MT
01/29Indian shares end lower as pharma, IT stocks weigh ahead of budget
RE
01/29Indian Indices Close in Deep Red for the Sixth Consecutive Session; Maruti Su..
MT
01/29Indian Indices Tank for the Sixth Consecutive Session Amid Volatile Trade
MT
01/28Indian shares bounce after five sessions of losses, investors eye Federal bud..
RE
01/28Wall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Lower, Asia Off
MT
01/28Indian shares close at over one-month low as IT, consumer stocks weigh
RE
More news
News of the index components SENSEX 30
03:04aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Sales in January 2021
PU
12:31aICICI BANK : Clocks Rise in October-December 2020 Net Profit
MT
01/31Indian shares up, bond yields slip ahead of federal budget
RE
01/31ICICI BANK : hits record high on upbeat December quarter results
RE
01/31TECH MAHINDRA : Third-Quarter Net Profit Rose 14% on IT Business Strength
DJ
01/30ICICI BANK : Basel III - Pillar 3 disclosures at December 31, 2020
PU
01/30ICICI BANK : Liquidity Coverage Ratio disclosure at December 31, 2020
PU
More news
Chart SENSEX 30
Duration : Period :
SENSEX 30 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSEX 30
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop SENSEX 30
INDUSLND BANK LIMITED 940.05 Delayed Quote.11.10%
ICICI BANK LIMITED 594.35 Delayed Quote.10.68%
STATE BANK OF INDIA 303.2 Delayed Quote.7.48%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 805.3 Delayed Quote.7.43%
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 2549.6 Delayed Quote.7.23%
VEDANTA LIMITED 161.2 End-of-day quote.-0.92%
TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED 940.8 Delayed Quote.-2.14%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ