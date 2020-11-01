Log in
SENSEX 30
Nifty, Sensex fall as Reliance drags indexes

11/01/2020 | 11:28pm EST
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian stocks edged lower on Monday as shares of Reliance Industries, which gained in the previous sessions in the run-up to the company's quarterly results, fell after it reported a slide in September-quarter profit.

The Nifty fell 0.35% to 11,601.1 and the Sensex declined 0.36% to 39,476.7 by 0400 GMT.

Oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries slid as much as 4.5% after the company posted a 15% fall in quarterly profit on Friday as the COVID-19 pandemic battered its oil business.

Reliance, India's most valuable stock, had gained for three out of four sessions ahead of its results announcement.

Among gainers, ICICI Bank was the top gainer and rose as much as 6.2% after its profit for the quarter to September comfortably beat analysts' estimates.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ICICI BANK LIMITED 4.69% 410.9 Delayed Quote.-27.15%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.41% 36.66 Delayed Quote.-43.09%
NIFTY 50 -0.33% 11602.4 Delayed Quote.-4.32%
NIFTY 500 -0.24% 9558.6 Delayed Quote.-2.95%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -4.86% 1956.35 Delayed Quote.36.99%
SENSEX 30 -0.34% 39614.07 Real-time Quote.-3.97%
WTI 1.30% 34.43 Delayed Quote.-41.06%
