The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.82% to 11,633.3 in pre-open trade and the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.97% to 39,537.17.

Larsen reported a quarterly loss from continuing operations on a standalone basis on Wednesday, sending its shares down 3.23% in pre-open trade and pulling down the Nifty infrastructure index <.NIFTYINFRA> 1.09%.

Axis Bank rose 0.36% after the lender reported a profit for the September quarter.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)