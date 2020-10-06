Log in
SENSEX 30

SENSEX 30
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote World - 10/05
38973.7 PTS   +0.71%
03:14aNifty, Sensex rise on gains in HDFC Bank, Tata Motors
RE
10/05Sensex, Nifty end higher on TCS buyback plans, banking gains
RE
10/01India markets closed on Friday for holiday
RE
Nifty, Sensex rise on gains in HDFC Bank, Tata Motors

10/06/2020 | 03:14am EDT
A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday, helped by gains in the country's biggest private lender HDFC Bank and automaker Tata Motors, with sentiment aided by the government's decision to name nominees to the central bank's monetary policy committee.

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.77% to 11,590.90 and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.78% to 39,272.40 by 0525 GMT.

Tata Motors surged as much as 7.8% to be the top gainer on the Nifty 50 after its UK unit JLR reported an improvement in its September-quarter retail sales.

JLR's retail sales for the quarter ending Sept. 30 were 113,569 vehicles, up more than 50% from the previous quarter.

Shares in HDFC Bank gained as much 2.4% to their highest level in nearly five weeks after the lender said advances aggregated to about 10.37 trillion rupees as of Sept. 30, up about 16% from a year earlier.

The Nifty Bank index rose 1.1%.

Investors await the Reserve Bank of India's delayed monetary policy meet after the government named three nominees to the central bank's monetary policy committee late on Monday.

The appointments are "likely to pave the way for the next MP (monetary policy) meeting soon," Rahul Bajoria, Chief Economist at Barclays, said in a research note.

The RBI is widely expected to keep key rates unchanged at the upcoming monetary policy review, as it attempts to manage high retail inflation while keeping its policy stance accommodative.

"We do not believe the new appointments dramatically change the near-term monetary policy outlook," Bajoria said.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Philip George

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 1.90% 101.28 Delayed Quote.-44.64%
HDFC BANK LIMITED 0.67% 1114.35 End-of-day quote.-12.40%
NIFTY 50 0.76% 11587.3 Delayed Quote.-6.18%
NIFTY BANK 3.70% 22626.15 Delayed Quote.-30.83%
SENSEX 30 0.71% 38973.7 Real-time Quote.-5.53%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 0.30% 133.9 End-of-day quote.-27.66%
