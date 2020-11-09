Nifty, Sensex scale record highs as vaccine hopes lift stocks

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,499.9 by 0358 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.36% to 42,759.9, led by banking and financial stocks.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was 0.12% higher on news of Pfizer Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine showing over 90% effectiveness based on initial trial results.

The U.S. drugmaker's Indian arm Pfizer Ltd gained as much as 19.8% during the session.

Stocks of IndiGo owner InterGlobe Aviation rose 5.3%, while hotel operators EIH Ltd and Lemon Tree rose more than 5% each.

The Nifty IT index was the top drag among sectors and fell 2.8%.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)