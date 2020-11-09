Log in
SENSEX 30

SENSEX 30
Nifty, Sensex scale record highs as vaccine hopes lift stocks

11/09/2020 | 11:24pm EST
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's main stock indexes hit record highs on Tuesday, following a rise in shares of companies such as airlines and hotels that are expected to benefit from a return to normalcy, as investors across the world cheered progress in the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,499.9 by 0358 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.36% to 42,759.9, led by banking and financial stocks.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was 0.12% higher on news of Pfizer Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine showing over 90% effectiveness based on initial trial results.

The U.S. drugmaker's Indian arm Pfizer Ltd gained as much as 19.8% during the session.

Stocks of IndiGo owner InterGlobe Aviation rose 5.3%, while hotel operators EIH Ltd and Lemon Tree rose more than 5% each.

The Nifty IT index was the top drag among sectors and fell 2.8%.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EIH LIMITED 0.98% 76.95 End-of-day quote.-45.96%
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED 5.65% 1574.6 Delayed Quote.6.72%
LEMON TREE HOTELS LIMITED 1.81% 28.1 End-of-day quote.-56.09%
NIFTY 50 0.76% 12538.15 Delayed Quote.0.78%
NIFTY IT 0.50% 21232.7 Delayed Quote.37.31%
PFIZER INC. 7.69% 39.2 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.15% 4917.85 End-of-day quote.16.42%
SENSEX 30 1.68% 42597.43 Real-time Quote.1.55%
