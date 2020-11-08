Nifty, Sensex touch record highs as Biden wins U.S. election

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.45% by 0357 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex index rose 1.4%. Both the indexes marked all-time highs when they scaled 42,474.97 and 12,430.9, respectively.

Drugmaker Divi's Labs rose as much as 6.11% after the company reported a higher profit in the quarter to September on Saturday and boosted the Nifty pharma index 1.6%.

Meanwhile, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> jumped 1.3%, the highest since January 2018, after Democrat Joe Biden's election to the White House raised expectations of fewer regulatory changes and more monetary stimulus.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)