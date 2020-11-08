Log in
SENSEX 30

SENSEX 30
Nifty, Sensex touch record highs as Biden wins U.S. election

11/08/2020 | 11:20pm EST
A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares hit record highs on Monday as Joe Biden's win in the U.S. presidential election lifted broader Asian shares and aided domestic sentiment, while drugmaker Divi's Labs boosted pharma stocks after it reported a higher quarterly profit.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.45% by 0357 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex index rose 1.4%. Both the indexes marked all-time highs when they scaled 42,474.97 and 12,430.9, respectively.

Drugmaker Divi's Labs rose as much as 6.11% after the company reported a higher profit in the quarter to September on Saturday and boosted the Nifty pharma index 1.6%.

Meanwhile, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> jumped 1.3%, the highest since January 2018, after Democrat Joe Biden's election to the White House raised expectations of fewer regulatory changes and more monetary stimulus.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED 5.81% 3429 Delayed Quote.75.38%
NIFTY 50 1.29% 12418.7 Delayed Quote.0.78%
SENSEX 30 1.34% 41893.06 Real-time Quote.1.55%
