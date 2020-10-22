Log in
SENSEX 30

SENSEX 30
Summary 
Summary

Nifty, Sensex track broader Asia lower on U.S. stimulus setback

10/22/2020 | 12:25am EDT
A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, dragged by financials, with broader Asian markets slipping as global investors fretted over a setback to U.S. stimulus talks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.43% to 11,886.20 by 0345 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.4% at 40,544.09.

Global investor sentiment took a fresh hit over talks to boost the world's largest economy after U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Democrats of being unwilling to craft an acceptable compromise on stimulus, following reports of progress earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll forecast that the economy was set for a near double-digit contraction this fiscal year and that a recent stimulus would not be enough to significantly boost economic activity.

The Nifty Bank index was down 0.8%, led by a 0.4%decline in shares of HDFC Bank.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma slipped 2.1% after the drugmaker's unit got a warning letter from the U.S. FDA for a manufacturing facility in New Jersey.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUROBINDO PHARMA -3.30% 780.3 Delayed Quote.75.18%
HDFC BANK LIMITED 1.86% 1246.7 End-of-day quote.-2.00%
NIFTY 50 -0.21% 11914.25 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
NIFTY BANK 0.19% 24543.3 Delayed Quote.-24.41%
SENSEX 30 0.40% 40707.31 Real-time Quote.-1.32%
Technical analysis trends SENSEX 30
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop SENSEX 30
VEDANTA LIMITED 101.25 End-of-day quote.2.07%
BAJAJ FINANCE 3268.15 Delayed Quote.1.09%
TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED 853.2 Delayed Quote.0.86%
INFOSYS LIMITED 1156.4 Delayed Quote.0.70%
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 877.1 Delayed Quote.0.69%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 129.05 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
ASIAN PAINTS 2090.25 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED 161.7 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
HERO MOTOCORP LTD 3134.3 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
ICICI BANK LIMITED 412.5 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
