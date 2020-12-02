Log in
SENSEX 30
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote World - 12/02
44618.04 PTS   -0.08%
05:54aNifty hits record closing high, Sensex slips
RE
05:44aREFILE-India's Nifty hits record closing high, Sensex slips
RE
12:21aIndian shares inch lower as banks, Reliance slip
RE
Nifty hits record closing high, Sensex slips

12/02/2020 | 05:54am EST
Brokers trade on computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 notched a record closing high on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and an eventual economic recovery, even though losses in financial stocks amid a top court hearing on loans under moratorium kept gains in check.

The Nifty ended 0.04% higher at 13,113.75, while the benchmark Sensex was down 0.08% at 44,618.04. Both indexes had gained more than 1% on Tuesday, after a sharp rally in November on record inflows from foreign institutional investors.

Progress in a vaccine and hopes for additional U.S. economic stimulus also kept global stocks near record highs on Wednesday. Britain became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use, saying it would start rolling it out early next week.

In Mumbai, a 3.8% jump in paint manufacturer Asian Paints Ltd to record highs, and gains in automakers and IT heavyweights helped the Nifty close in the black.

But losses in top private-sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd of 1.8% and 3.3%, respectively, limited gains in the Nifty and dragged the Sensex, as investors awaited clarity from the Supreme Court on a case on waiving interest on loans under moratorium.

Banks are hoping the court will allow them to start recognising bad loans and not offer any more reprieve to borrowers.

The Nifty Banking Index, which surged nearly 24% in November, closed 1.2% lower.

An 8.1 billion rupee ($109.81 million) initial public offering by the Indian arm of fast food restaurant chain Burger King was over-subscribed on the first day of bidding, exchange data showed.

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee starts its three-day policy meeting on Wednesday, where it is widely expected to hold rates.

($1 = 73.7608 rupees)

(Corrects syntax in paragraph 8)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASIAN PAINTS 3.72% 2315.85 Delayed Quote.24.94%
PFIZER, INC. 2.87% 39.41 Delayed Quote.6.17%
SENSEX 30 -0.08% 44618.04 Real-time Quote.8.25%
Chart SENSEX 30
Duration : Period :
SENSEX 30 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSEX 30
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Top / Flop SENSEX 30
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 85 Delayed Quote.4.23%
ASIAN PAINTS 2313.05 Delayed Quote.3.72%
TATA STEEL LIMITED 604.65 Delayed Quote.3.22%
BAJAJ AUTO 3337.5 Delayed Quote.2.89%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 753.7 Delayed Quote.2.61%
BAJAJ FINANCE 4825 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
ICICI BANK LIMITED 480.65 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
INFOSYS LIMITED 1123.5 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 2276.5 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED 1812.3 Delayed Quote.-3.39%
