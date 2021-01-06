Log in
SENSEX 30

SENSEX 30
Summary 
Summary

Sensex, Nifty end lower for first time in new year; Reliance drags

01/06/2021 | 05:42am EST
FILE PHOTO: A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down by market heavyweight Reliance Industries, and tracking broader global markets that fell on the possibility of a Democratic sweep in Senate runoffs in Georgia.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.38% lower at 14,146.25, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended down 0.54% at 48,174.06. Both indexes had notched record closing highs in the past three sessions of the new year.

Global stocks fell on a possible Democrat triumph in Senate runoffs in the U.S. battleground state of Georgia, as that would pave the way for President-elect Joe Biden to push through higher corporate taxes and greater regulation.

Indian conglomerate Reliance fell 2.6%, while consumer giant ITC shed 2.9%. Both stocks were among the top drags on the Nifty 50.

"Here (in domestic trading) all the good companies have already rallied...it is the laggards and underperformers which are doing catch up, like Power Grid and GAIL," said Rusmik Oza, head of fundamental research at Kotak Securities in Mumbai. "Their weights are not very high in the market."

Power Grid Corporation of India and GAIL (India) rose 4.3% and 3.6%, respectively.

Bajaj Finance ended down 1.7%. Late on Tuesday, the central bank imposed a penalty of 25 million rupees on Bajaj Finance for violation of various directions, including on the company's recovery and collection methods.

Steel Authority of India closed 2.3% lower, after four contract workers at the state-owned company's Rourkela steel plant in eastern India died after a suspected gas leakage incident.

Separately, a private survey on Wednesday showed growth in India's dominant services industry continued to lose momentum in December.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

By Anuron Kumar Mitra


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAIL INDIA LIMITED 3.64% 134 Delayed Quote.4.91%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -2.64% 1914.25 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
SENSEX 30 -0.54% 48174.06 Real-time Quote.0.89%
Technical analysis trends SENSEX 30
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop SENSEX 30
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED 196.15 Delayed Quote.4.34%
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED 525.3 Delayed Quote.2.20%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 96.95 Delayed Quote.2.11%
ICICI BANK LIMITED 546.7 Delayed Quote.1.76%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 79.05 Delayed Quote.1.28%
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED 2417.3 Delayed Quote.-1.36%
AXIS BANK 654.25 Delayed Quote.-1.54%
BAJAJ FINANCE 5030.3 Delayed Quote.-1.73%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 1914.25 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
ITC LIMITED 205.4 Delayed Quote.-2.86%
