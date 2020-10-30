Sensex, Nifty rise ahead of Reliance, Indian Oil earnings; IT shares gain

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.44% to 11,721.9 by 0345 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.42% at 39,915.53.

India's most valuable company, Reliance Industries, rose as much as 1% ahead of its quarterly results, while refiner Indian Oil Corp was 1.3% higher.

IT services firm Wipro gained 2.2% after it expanded its partnership with U.S. tech giant IBM, while Tata Consultancy Services advanced 1.42%.

The broader Nifty IT index firmed 1.3%.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)