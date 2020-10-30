Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  SENSEX 30       XC0009698199

SENSEX 30
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Sensex, Nifty rise ahead of Reliance, Indian Oil earnings; IT shares gain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 12:31am EDT
A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Friday as heavyweight stocks Indian Oil Corp and Reliance Industries edged up ahead of their results later in the day, with IT stocks also supporting the gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.44% to 11,721.9 by 0345 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.42% at 39,915.53.

India's most valuable company, Reliance Industries, rose as much as 1% ahead of its quarterly results, while refiner Indian Oil Corp was 1.3% higher.

IT services firm Wipro gained 2.2% after it expanded its partnership with U.S. tech giant IBM, while Tata Consultancy Services advanced 1.42%.

The broader Nifty IT index firmed 1.3%.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 2.93% 80.95 Delayed Quote.-37.83%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.21% 37.73 Delayed Quote.-38.33%
NIFTY 50 0.47% 11738.1 Delayed Quote.-2.29%
NIFTY IT -1.14% 21127.6 Delayed Quote.34.31%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.99% 2046 Delayed Quote.34.12%
SENSEX 30 -0.43% 39749.85 Real-time Quote.-3.65%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 0.90% 2661 Delayed Quote.21.30%
WIPRO LIMITED 0.58% 337.55 End-of-day quote.37.24%
WTI 0.25% 36.275 Delayed Quote.-36.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SENSEX 30
12:31aSensex, Nifty rise ahead of Reliance, Indian Oil earnings; IT shares gain
RE
10/29Sensex, Nifty fall on weak earnings, virus-led global pessimism
RE
10/28Sensex, Nifty end lower as weak global cues prevail
RE
10/27Sensex, Nifty gain on hopes of higher inflows after MSCI index rejig
RE
10/26Reliance drags shares on arbitration setback; metal stocks fall
RE
10/23Sensex, Nifty end higher; Aditya Birla Fashion surges on Flipkart deal
RE
10/23Indian shares end higher; Aditya Birla Fashion surges on Flipkart deal
RE
10/23Indian shares rise as financials gain, blue-chip earnings in focus
RE
10/22Sensex, Nifty snap four-day rally as banks, IT stocks drag
RE
10/21Sensex, Nifty end volatile session higher on new stimulus hopes
RE
More news
News of the index components SENSEX 30
10/29MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : rolls out Krish-e Centres in Andhra Pradesh
AQ
10/29MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : rolls out Krish-e Centres in Telangana
AQ
10/29TECH MAHINDRA : Inks INR 400 Crore 'Project Parivartan' Contract with Hindustan ..
AQ
10/29SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. : half-yearly earnings release
10/29MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki says no urgent need to ..
RE
10/29TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : Equinor Collaborates with TCS to Accelerate its Tran..
AQ
10/29INFOSYS : turns carbon neutral 30 years ahead of 2050, the timeline set by the P..
AQ
More news
Chart SENSEX 30
Duration : Period :
SENSEX 30 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSEX 30
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop SENSEX 30
NTPC LTD 88.3 Delayed Quote.2.08%
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 857.55 Delayed Quote.2.08%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 56.05 Delayed Quote.1.36%
TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED 814.2 Delayed Quote.1.24%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 65.15 Delayed Quote.1.16%
HERO MOTOCORP LTD 2878.85 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED 2107.8 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED 170.1 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 7054.2 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
BAJAJ FINANCE 3336 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group