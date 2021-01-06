Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  SENSEX 30       XC0009698199

SENSEX 30
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index components

Sensex, Nifty rise as Reliance, financials gain

01/06/2021 | 11:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, boosted by Reliance Industries and financial stocks, with sentiment also helped by gains in broader Asian markets.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.56% to 14,225.80 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.56% to 48,442.48 by 0348 GMT.

Both indexes hit record highs in the first four trading sessions of the new year, helped by continued foreign fund inflows and progress on COVID-19 vaccines. Foreign investors pumped more than $20 billion into Indian equities last year, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5%, as investors looked past violence in Washington and bet on a large U.S. fiscal stimulus package after Democrat victories in Senate runoffs in Georgia.

In Mumbai trading, market heavyweight Reliance rose 0.9% and was the top boost to the Nifty 50, while the Nifty Bank Index gained 1%.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIFTY BANK 1.63% 31979.1 Delayed Quote.1.47%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.14% 1919 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
SENSEX 30 -0.54% 48174.06 Real-time Quote.1.44%
All news about SENSEX 30
04:07aSensex, Nifty rise as Reliance, financials gain
RE
01/06Wall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Higher, Asia Choppy
MT
01/06Sensex, Nifty end lower for first time in new year; Reliance drags
RE
01/06REFILE-Indian shares end lower for first time in new year; Reliance drags
RE
01/06Indian Stocks Fail to Maintain Profits; BEML Bags $104 Million Order from Ind..
MT
01/06Indian Shares End Winning Streak on Wednesday amid US Political Tensions, Vac..
MT
01/06Indian shares flat in choppy trading; Reliance, consumer staples stocks weigh
RE
01/05Wall Street Points Higher Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Uneven, Asia Gains
MT
01/05Sensex, Nifty close at record high on HDFC boost
RE
01/05Indian Indices Rally in Tuesday's Afternoon Trade; Salasar Techno Jumps 4%
MT
More news
News of the index components SENSEX 30
01/06MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Adds More Models to Subscription Offering
MT
01/06MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Production Increased 34% in December
DJ
01/06RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Protesting Farmers Target India's Largest Cell Company and..
DJ
01/06TCS A LEADER IN SYSTEM INTEGRATOR CA : Everest Group
AQ
01/06MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Subscribe expands range to include popular WagonR, Ignis a..
PU
01/05TECH MAHINDRA : R&D Arm Partners with Indian Military Engineering College
MT
01/05TECH MAHINDRA : Collaborates with College of Military Engineering, Pune to build..
AQ
More news
Chart SENSEX 30
Duration : Period :
SENSEX 30 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSEX 30
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop SENSEX 30
VEDANTA LIMITED 180.15 End-of-day quote.6.60%
TATA STEEL LIMITED 721.6 Delayed Quote.5.53%
INDUSLND BANK LIMITED 942.75 Delayed Quote.2.21%
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED 1342.4 Delayed Quote.2.16%
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED 536.5 Delayed Quote.2.13%
TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED 990.75 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 971.5 Delayed Quote.-0.68%
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED 2398.3 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 3026.3 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
INFOSYS LIMITED 1267.7 Delayed Quote.-1.12%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ