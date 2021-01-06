Sensex, Nifty rise as Reliance, financials gain

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.56% to 14,225.80 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.56% to 48,442.48 by 0348 GMT.

Both indexes hit record highs in the first four trading sessions of the new year, helped by continued foreign fund inflows and progress on COVID-19 vaccines. Foreign investors pumped more than $20 billion into Indian equities last year, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5%, as investors looked past violence in Washington and bet on a large U.S. fiscal stimulus package after Democrat victories in Senate runoffs in Georgia.

In Mumbai trading, market heavyweight Reliance rose 0.9% and was the top boost to the Nifty 50, while the Nifty Bank Index gained 1%.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)