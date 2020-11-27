Log in
SENSEX 30

SENSEX 30
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote World - 11/27
44149.72 PTS   -0.25%
05:24aSensex, Nifty slip before GDP data; auto stocks shine
RE
11/26Sensex, Nifty jump as metals, financials gain
RE
11/26Indian shares jump as metals, financials gain
RE
Sensex, Nifty slip before GDP data; auto stocks shine

11/27/2020 | 05:24am EST
A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended slightly lower on Friday, ahead of the release of data that is likely to show Asia's third-largest economy entered a recession in the September quarter in a coronavirus-driven slump.

A dip in IT services shares was countered by a 1.4% rise in automotive stocks before the release of monthly vehicle sales figures from Tuesday. Indian markets are shut on Monday for a local holiday.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.14% lower at 12,968.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.25% lower at 44,149.72.

Both indexes finished the month roughly 11.5% higher -- their second best monthly performance this year, after a 14.7% gain in April -- powered by record inflows from foreign institutional investors and progress on COVID-19 vaccines.

India's economic activity likely picked up in July-September after a record 23.9% contraction the previous quarter, data due around 1200 GMT is expected to show.

Economists in a Reuters poll forecast gross domestic product (GDP) to shrink 8.8%, a contraction that would still amount to a technical recession.

Among companies, IT services firms Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services fell more than 1% each and were among the top drags on the Nifty 50.

Other Asian shares hovered near record highs as investors weighed renewed doubts about AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine against hopes that some of the region's economies will recover quicker than their Western peers.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INFOSYS LIMITED -1.19% 1100 Delayed Quote.52.25%
NIFTY 50 -0.14% 12968.95 Delayed Quote.5.67%
SENSEX 30 -0.25% 44149.72 Real-time Quote.6.24%
Chart SENSEX 30
Duration : Period :
SENSEX 30 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSEX 30
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Top / Flop SENSEX 30
YES BANK LIMITED 14.7 Delayed Quote.4.26%
VEDANTA LIMITED 118.8 End-of-day quote.4.21%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 180.35 Delayed Quote.3.80%
ASIAN PAINTS 2226.3 Delayed Quote.3.29%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 78.15 Delayed Quote.3.03%
AXIS BANK 605.1 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 2679.65 Delayed Quote.-1.51%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 78.5 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 822.1 Delayed Quote.-2.37%
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED 192.4 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
Heatmap :
