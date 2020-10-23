Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  SENSEX 30       XC0009698199

SENSEX 30
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Sensex and Nifty rise as financials gain, blue-chip earnings in focus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 12:11am EDT
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Friday, driven by gains in financials and IT stocks, with investors focused on talks for another U.S. stimulus package and earnings reports from domestic blue-chip companies due later in the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.51% to 11,958.5 by 0352 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.44% at 40,730.8. Both indexes were headed for weekly gains of more than 1% each.

Asian peers were little changed as the final debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden offered little to impress investors, with the focus remaining on signs of progress in U.S. stimulus talks.

In Mumbai, HDFC Bank Ltd rose 1.2% and ICICI Bank Ltd advanced 1.8%, boosting the Nifty, while IT major Tata Consultancy Services Ltd climbed 1.2%.

Investors were awaiting earnings reports from Nifty components Nestle India Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd and JSW Steel Ltd. Shares of those companies were marginally higher in early trade.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IMPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. -2.59% 188 End-of-day quote.-1.05%
JSW STEEL LIMITED 0.90% 325.75 End-of-day quote.20.69%
SENSEX 30 -0.37% 40558.49 Real-time Quote.-1.69%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 0.16% 2677.6 Delayed Quote.23.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SENSEX 30
12:11aSensex and Nifty rise as financials gain, blue-chip earnings in focus
RE
10/22Sensex, Nifty snap four-day rally as banks, IT stocks drag
RE
10/21Sensex, Nifty end volatile session higher on new stimulus hopes
RE
10/20Nifty, Sensex end higher on slowing COVID-19 cases, HDFC Bank boost
RE
10/19Nifty, Sensex end higher as banks, state-run firms gain
RE
10/16Sensex, Nifty end higher as bank, metal stocks gain
RE
10/15Sensex, Nifty end lower as investors book profits in bank, IT stocks
RE
10/14Bank stocks lift Sensex, Nifty ahead of loan moratorium hearing
RE
10/13Sensex, Nifty end flat as banks, pharma stocks drag
RE
10/12Sensex, Nifty rally for eighth day as IT gains offset banking losses
RE
More news
News of the index components SENSEX 30
10/23INFOSYS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
10/22STATE BANK OF INDIA : NCLT Denies Monitoring Agency's Claim To Margin Money Depo..
AQ
10/22Sensex, Nifty snap four-day rally as banks, IT stocks drag
RE
10/22TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : Deutsche Bank in talks to sell IT unit as it trims s..
RE
10/22HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
10/21ITC : The Mouth and Foot Painting Artists Association (MFPA) share a special mes..
AQ
10/21RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Qualcomm and Reliance Jio Align Efforts on 5G
AQ
More news
Chart SENSEX 30
Duration : Period :
SENSEX 30 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSEX 30
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop SENSEX 30
VEDANTA LIMITED 104.5 End-of-day quote.3.21%
TATA STEEL LIMITED 417.55 Delayed Quote.1.93%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 135.75 Delayed Quote.1.69%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 6918.95 Delayed Quote.1.58%
YES BANK LIMITED 12.9 Delayed Quote.1.57%
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 865.45 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
ITC LIMITED 168.25 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
INFOSYS LIMITED 1126.3 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED 2170.95 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group