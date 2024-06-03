BENGALURU, June 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares surged to record highs on Monday, after exit polls over the weekend projected a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in the recently-concluded general elections.

The NSE Nifty 50 was up 2.65% at 23,129.35 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 2.62% to 75,903.97 points, as of 9:33 a.m. IST.

Both indexes opened more than 3.5% higher, hitting record high levels and logging their best intraday gains since Feb. 1, 2021.

All 13 major sectors advanced. Financials climbed 3%, while public sector banks surged 4.4%. Energy and oil & gas also gained about 4% each.

The broader, more domestically-focussed small- and mid-caps gained about 3% each.

Exit polls released on Saturday projected the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance will likely get a two-thirds majority in the 543-member lower house.

"The markets, at the moment, are pricing in a continuation of this government's policies and approach towards economic management," said Rajesh Bhatia, chief investment officer at ITI Mutual Fund.

"We would expect the government to continue with the current policy approach of large capital expenditure, focus on production linked incentives, to push the growth cycle further," he added.

Exit polls in India have a patchy track record but will nevertheless boost market sentiment, according to analysts.

Data on Friday, which showed the economy grew a better-than-expected 7.8% in the January-March quarter, also helped sentiment, said said Narendra Solanki, head of fundamental research of investment services at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

Forty-nine of Nifty 50 stocks rose, with Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises jumping 8.5% and 6.7%, respectively. They were among the top three gainers on the Index.

"India's capex story and manufacturing theme should continue," said analysts at Bernstein, adding that a greater margin of victory for the ruling National Democratic Alliance could increase the magnitude of the market rally.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Mumbai; Editing by Varun H K)