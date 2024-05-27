May 27, 2024 at 12:05 am EDT

BENGALURU, May 27 (Reuters) - India's bluechip indexes hit record highs for third straight session in a row on Monday, as strong quarterly reports from Torrent Pharma and Divi's Labs lifted pharma stocks, while Adani Ports rose on news it would be included in the Sensex.

The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.2% at 23,010.9 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.3% to 75,607.83 points, as of 9:20 a.m. IST.

Pharma stocks gained 0.4%, with Divi's Lab , Torrent Pharma and Glenmark Pharma up between 3% and 5% after fourth-quarter results.

Adani Ports, India's biggest port operator, gained 1.6% after the BSE said it would include the stock in the 30-stock Sensex, effective June 24.

Ten of the thirteen major sectors logged gains. (Reporting by Dimpal Gulwani and Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)