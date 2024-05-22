May 22, 2024 at 12:15 am EDT

BENGALURU, May 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, supported by gains in information technology stocks, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes, while China's property-support measures fuelled gains in metals.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.11% at 22,556.9 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.13% to 74,061.27, as of 09:28 a.m. IST.

Eight sub-sector indexes logged gains early in the session.

U.S. rate-sensitive IT stocks added 0.46% ahead of the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, as investors look out for rate cut clues.

Indian IT companies earn a bulk of their revenue from U.S. clients.

Metal stocks added 0.7%, extending a rally after top metals' consumer China announced "historic" steps to stabilise its crisis-hit property sector, boosting base metal prices.

Meanwhile embattled digital payments firm Paytm opened session 1% lower after its Q4 loss widened, hit by weakness in its payments and financial services business after the central bank shut down its banking unit.

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Eileen Soreng)