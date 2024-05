May 24, 2024 at 07:05 am EDT

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) will replace Wipro in the 30-stock blue-chip S&P BSE Sensex, the operator of the index said on Friday.

The BSE, in its semi-annual rebalancing exercise, included the country's largest private port operator, making it the first Adani Group company to join the Sensex, effective June 24.

