BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares are set for a cautious start on Tuesday as traders await comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for cues on the timing of a rate cut.

The GIFT Nifty was at 24,372 as of 8:00 a.m. IST, suggesting that the NSE Nifty 50 will open near its close of 24,323.85 on Monday.

The Nifty 50 is near record-high levels and has been operating in a narrow range of around 200 points for the past few sessions.

"Market participants appear to be in no hurry to decide the trajectory," said Rupak De, senior analyst at LKP Securities.

The next trigger for a firm direction will be the upcoming earnings season and national budget on July 23, analysts say.

Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher on hopes Powell would sound dovish about the prospect of easing rates. [MKTS/GLOB]

The odds of a 25-basis-points U.S. rate cut in September have risen to about 74% from 60% a week ago, helped by recent soft inflation and labour market readings, according to CME FedWatch.

Lower U.S. rates make emerging markets such as India a relatively attractive option for foreign investors.

Foreign investors have turned buyers in Indian markets since the domestic election results in early June, adding 376.97 billion rupees ($4.52 billion) to snap two months of outflows.

Among sectors, consumer stocks will be in focus after Godrej Consumer reported softer sales for the June quarter.

That is in contrast to updates from Dabur and Marico late last week, which reported a pick up in sales growth as demand improved.

Meanwhile, Nestle India, a Nifty 50 constituent, said its shareholders approved continuing the 4.5% royalty payment to its parent firm.

STOCKS TO WATCH

** Urja Global: The Central Good and Services Tax department conducted search operations at the company's corporate office.

** Century Textiles to consider raising funds of up to 10 billion rupees. ($1 = 83.4810 Indian rupees)

