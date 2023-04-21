S&P BSE Sensex Index Falls 1.28% This Week to 59655.06 -- Data Talk

The S&P BSE Sensex Index is down 775.94 points or 1.28% this week to 59655.06

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 17, 2023

--Snaps a three-week winning streak

--Today it is up 22.71 points or 0.04%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 87.26 points or 0.15% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Off 5.73% from its record close of 63284.19 hit Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Off 5.73% from its 52-week high of 63284.19 hit Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Up 16.15% from its 52-week low of 51360.42 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Rose 4.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.71% from its 2023 closing high of 61319.51 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 3.70% from its 2023 closing low of 57527.10 hit Friday, March 24, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.12%

--Year-to-date it is down 1185.68 points or 1.95%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

