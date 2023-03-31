S&P BSE Sensex Index Falls 3.04% This Quarter to 58991.52 -- Data Talk

The S&P BSE Sensex Index is down 1849.22 points or 3.04% this quarter to 58991.52

--Largest one-quarter point and percentage decline since the 2nd quarter 2022

--Snaps a two-quarter winning streak

--This month it is up 29.40 points or 0.05%

--Largest one-month point and percentage gain since Nov. 2022

--Snaps a three-month losing streak

--This week it is up 1464.42 points or 2.55%

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023

--Snaps a three-week losing streak

--Today it is up 1031.43 points or 1.78%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1377.80 points or 2.39% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 6.78% from its record close of 63284.19 hit Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, March 10, 2023

--Off 6.78% from its 52-week high of 63284.19 hit Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Up 14.86% from its 52-week low of 51360.42 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 0.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.80% from its 2023 closing high of 61319.51 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 2.55% from its 2023 closing low of 57527.10 hit Friday, March 24, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 1849.22 points or 3.04%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

