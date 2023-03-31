Advanced search
    BSE30   XC0009698199

SENSEX BSE30

(BSE30)
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2023-03-31
58991.52 PTS   +1.78%
07:02aIndian Equities Posts Strong Gains with Buying Seen Across All Sectors
MT
07:02aRally Led by IT, Financial Stocks Lift Indian Equities
MT
06:53aS&P BSE Sensex Index Falls 3.04% This Quarter to 58991.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
S&P BSE Sensex Index Falls 3.04% This Quarter to 58991.52 -- Data Talk

03/31/2023 | 06:53am EDT
The S&P BSE Sensex Index is down 1849.22 points or 3.04% this quarter to 58991.52


--Largest one-quarter point and percentage decline since the 2nd quarter 2022

--Snaps a two-quarter winning streak

--This month it is up 29.40 points or 0.05%

--Largest one-month point and percentage gain since Nov. 2022

--Snaps a three-month losing streak

--This week it is up 1464.42 points or 2.55%

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023

--Snaps a three-week losing streak

--Today it is up 1031.43 points or 1.78%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1377.80 points or 2.39% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 6.78% from its record close of 63284.19 hit Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, March 10, 2023

--Off 6.78% from its 52-week high of 63284.19 hit Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Up 14.86% from its 52-week low of 51360.42 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 0.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.80% from its 2023 closing high of 61319.51 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 2.55% from its 2023 closing low of 57527.10 hit Friday, March 24, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 1849.22 points or 3.04%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 0652ET

News of the index components SENSEX BSE30
03/30Reliance Industries : NCLT Convened Meeting(s) Announcement - Reliance – Financial S..
PU
03/30HCLTech Marks Fifth Anniversary in Romania With Major Expansion Plans
BU
03/30TCS Positioned as a Leader in Software Product Engineering Services by Everest Group
AQ
03/30HCL Technologies to Expand Business in Romania; Shares Climb 3%
MT
03/30Maruti Suzuki India Crosses Milestone of Exporting 2.5 Million Vehicles
MT
03/29Maruti Suzuki India : strengthens global presence, achieves 2.5 million cumulative exports
PU
03/29Power Grid India Acquires Bhadla Sikar Transmission
MT
Chart SENSEX BSE30
SENSEX BSE30 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SENSEX BSE30
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 2331.05 Delayed Quote.4.31%
INFOSYS LIMITED 1427.95 Delayed Quote.3.21%
ICICI BANK LIMITED 877.25 Delayed Quote.3.08%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 420.8 Delayed Quote.2.83%
VEDANTA LIMITED 281.8 End-of-day quote.2.77%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 8292.15 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 5616.75 Delayed Quote.-0.15%
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED 2761.65 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. 983.1 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
