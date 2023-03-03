Advanced search
    BSE30   XC0009698199

SENSEX BSE30

(BSE30)
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2023-03-03
59808.97 PTS   +1.53%
S&P BSE Sensex Index Rises 0.58% This Week to 59808.97 -- Data Talk

03/03/2023 | 06:24am EST
The S&P BSE Sensex Index is up 345.04 points, or 0.58%, this week to 59808.97


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 899.62 points or 1.53%

--Largest one-day point gain since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 5.49% from its record close of 63284.19 hit Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Off 5.49% from its 52-week high of 63284.19 hit Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Up 16.45% from its 52-week low of 51360.42 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Rose 10.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.46% from its 2023 closing high of 61319.51 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 1.53% from its 2023 closing low of 58909.35 hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 1031.77 points or 1.70%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 0623ET

Technical analysis trends SENSEX BSE30
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Rankings
STATE BK OF INDIA 561.2 Delayed Quote.5.14%
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED 764.4 Delayed Quote.3.28%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 2385.4 Delayed Quote.2.55%
ITC LIMITED 384.95 Delayed Quote.2.50%
TATA STEEL LIMITED 107 Delayed Quote.2.25%
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED 2828.85 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED 3715.25 End-of-day quote.-0.44%
VEDANTA LIMITED 275 End-of-day quote.-1.27%
TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED 1085.15 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
YES BANK LIMITED 16.85 Delayed Quote.-3.71%
