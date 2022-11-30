Advanced search
    BSE30   XC0009698199

SENSEX BSE30

(BSE30)
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2022-11-30
63099.65 PTS   +0.67%
06:31aS&P BSE Sensex Index Rises 3.87% This Month at 63099.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
06:09aIndian Consumers Shows Strong Optimism About Finances, Ability to Cope with Rising Prices
MT
05:51aChina Reopening Hopes Boost Most Asian Stock Markets
MT
S&P BSE Sensex Index Rises 3.87% This Month at 63099.65 -- Data Talk

11/30/2022 | 06:31am EST
The S&P BSE Sensex Index is up 2353.06 points or 3.87% this month to 63099.65


--Up for two consecutive months

--Up 5672.73 points or 9.88% over the last two months

--Largest two-month point and percentage gain since Aug. 2022

--Up four of the past five months

--Today it is up 417.81 points or 0.67%

--A new record close

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022

--Up for seven consecutive trading days

--Up 1954.81 points or 3.20% over the last seven trading days

--Largest seven-day point gain since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Largest seven-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Up 22.86% from its 52-week low of 51360.42 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Rose 9.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 22.86% from its 2022 closing low of 51360.42 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 4845.83 points or 8.32%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 0630ET

Chart SENSEX BSE30
Duration : Period :
SENSEX BSE30 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSEX BSE30
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Rankings
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 1305.6 Delayed Quote.3.86%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 235.15 Delayed Quote.3.39%
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED 224 Delayed Quote.2.12%
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED 2684.35 Delayed Quote.1.90%
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED 848.75 Delayed Quote.1.54%
ITC LIMITED 340 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 1120.8 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
STATE BK OF INDIA 602.45 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
INDUSLND BANK LIMITED 1167.8 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
VEDANTA LIMITED 301.9 End-of-day quote.-2.74%