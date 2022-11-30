S&P BSE Sensex Index Rises 3.87% This Month at 63099.65 -- Data Talk

The S&P BSE Sensex Index is up 2353.06 points or 3.87% this month to 63099.65

--Up for two consecutive months

--Up 5672.73 points or 9.88% over the last two months

--Largest two-month point and percentage gain since Aug. 2022

--Up four of the past five months

--Today it is up 417.81 points or 0.67%

--A new record close

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022

--Up for seven consecutive trading days

--Up 1954.81 points or 3.20% over the last seven trading days

--Largest seven-day point gain since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Largest seven-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Up 22.86% from its 52-week low of 51360.42 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Rose 9.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 22.86% from its 2022 closing low of 51360.42 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 4845.83 points or 8.32%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

