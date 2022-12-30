S&P BSE Sensex Index Rises 4.44% This Year to 60840.74 -- Data Talk

The S&P BSE Sensex Index is up 2586.92 points or 4.44% this year to 60840.74

--Up for seven consecutive years

--Up 34723.20 points or 132.95% over the last seven years

--Largest seven-year percentage gain since year end 2018

--Longest winning streak since year end 1994 when the market rose for seven straight years

--Up 18 of the past 21 years

--This quarter it is up 3413.82 points or 5.94%

--Up for two consecutive quarters

--Up 7821.80 points or 14.75% over the last two quarters

--Largest two-quarter point and percentage gain since the 3rd quarter 2021

--Up nine of the past 11 quarters

--This month it is down 2258.91 points or 3.58%

--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since June 2022

--Snaps a two-month winning streak

--This week it is up 995.45 points or 1.66%

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 21, 2022

--Snaps a three-week losing streak

--Today it is down 293.14 points or 0.48%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 3.17% from its record close of 62834.60 hit Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

--Off 3.86% from its 52-week high of 63284.19 hit Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Up 18.46% from its 52-week low of 51360.42 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Rose 4.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.86% from its 2022 closing high of 63284.19 hit Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Up 18.46% from its 2022 closing low of 51360.42 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 0621ET