BANGKOK, June 14 (Reuters) - Former investment banker, Asadej Kongsiri, has been elected as the president of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), the SET said on Friday, amid a slide in investor confidence in the market this year.

In a statement, the SET cited Asadej's wide experience in the securities business and financial services. It said he will begin work in August in a transition phase before starting a four-year term the following month.

"The Board of Governors are confident in his ability to lead and navigate the evolving financial landscape while restoring investors' confidence and enhancing the Thai capital market's attractiveness for both local and foreign investors," the SET said. Asadej, 53, has been a lead partner at Deloitte Thailand and held banking roles at JP Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He has a degree from The University of Manchester and an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management.

The announcement comes at a crucial time for Thai capital markets as increasing domestic political uncertainty has helped drag down investor confidence and seen the benchmark index lose about 7.5% this year.

There are currently a series of high-profile court cases, including a complaint calling for the removal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

The government has also struggled to push through its signature policy of a stimulus measure worth 500 billion baht ($13.60 billion) to jump start Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, which is slated to grow 2.6% this year. ($1 = 36.7600 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng, Edited by Ed Davies)