?>
Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  SHANGHAI A INDEX    CSEIA   

SHANGHAI A INDEX

(CSEIA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Shanghai stock exchange suspends Ant Group's A-share IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 08:42am EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Ant Group is pictured at the headquarters of the company in Hangzhou, China

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The Shanghai stock exchange has suspended Ant Group's A-share IPO on its STAR Market, which was initially set for Thursday, the Chinese exchange said on Tuesday.

Ant Group has recently reported to China's securities regulator about the significant changes in the regulatory environment, the exchange said, and this major development might make Ant Group fall short of listing requirements on information disclosure, the Shanghai stock exchange said in a statement.

Ant was set to go public in Hong Kong and Shanghai on Thursday after raising about $37 billion, including the greenshoe option of the domestic leg, in a record public sale of shares.

The Hong Kong stock exchange declined to comment on the Shanghai stock exchange's suspension on the Hong Kong leg of the Ant IPO. Ant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China's top financial regulators summoned Ant Group Co Ltd's founder Jack Ma and two top executives to a meeting on Monday during which they told the that the company's lucrative online lending business faces tighter government scrutiny, sources told Reuters.

(Reporting by Meg Shen and Julie Zhu; Editing by Louise Heavens)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES INDEX 1.25% 243.8495 Real-time Quote.-6.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SHANGHAI A INDEX
11/02China blue-chips end higher on rising factory activity
RE
10/26China stocks fall as liquor giant Kweichow Moutai misses growth estimates
RE
10/26China stocks ease as liquor giant Kweichow Moutai weighs
RE
10/02SECRECY AND SPEED : Inside Ant Group?s unusual IPO process
RE
09/23China's Ant takes another step towards $35 billion IPO with registration move
RE
09/23China investors bet on volatility as U.S. presidential election heats up
RE
09/22EXCLUSIVE : Hong Kong-listed semiconductor maker ASM Pacific plans to go private..
RE
09/22China Railway Construction to Issue Up to CNY3.0 Billion in Extendable Bonds
DJ
09/21Shanghai warns investors against plotting on STAR IPO prices
RE
09/21Shanghai warns investors against plotting on STAR IPO prices
RE
More news
Chart SHANGHAI A INDEX
Duration : Period :
SHANGHAI A INDEX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANGHAI A INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group