After nearly a year of correction and falling about 50% from its November peak, the CSI China Internet Index, tracked by the KWEB ETF, is showing signs of life as Moonshot AI impresses with its new Kimi K3 model. Chinese technology may have found the catalyst that can turn a technical bounce into a genuine reversal.

The starting point is favorable for a contrarian move, since net flows into Chinese tech hit capitulation levels in June. On a 21-day rolling basis, they were running two standard deviations below their 3-year average. That skepticism can be explained by the long downward trend, but also by the persistent weakness in Chinese consumer demand, pressure on margins, and massive investments in data centers, which are absorbing a growing share of cash flow.





It is against this particularly bleak backdrop that Kimi K3 has been unveiled. Moonshot AI's new model has 2,800 billion parameters and a context window of 1 million tokens. Designed for long-duration coding, complex reasoning, and agentic work, it has reached the level of the best US models across several independent evaluations, notably topping a ranking focused on web interface creation. Moonshot even had to temporarily suspend new subscriptions as demand exceeded its computing capacity.



The comparison with DeepSeek is hard to resist. In January 2025, the Chinese market was in a fairly similar technical setup, but the success of R1 abruptly challenged the idea that China was destined to remain permanently behind in artificial intelligence. The Hang Seng Tech then rose 25% from its January low, fueled by a reassessment of China's technological potential. Kimi K3 could trigger a similar narrative shift by showing that US semiconductor restrictions are not preventing Chinese labs from closing in on the technological frontier.



The market could also benefit from fresh support measures from Beijing after disappointing Q2 figures. China's growth slowed to 4.3% y-o-y, versus 5% in Q1 and 4.5% expected, weighed on by still-muted consumption and a sharp contraction in investment. The Politburo meeting scheduled for late July could therefore lead to faster fiscal spending, stronger support for households, and new measures aimed at stabilizing real estate. Without necessarily taking the form of a sweeping stimulus plan, this recalibration would help improve the consumption outlook, a crucial element for China's tech giants.



The current setup thus echoes that of the winter of 2025, just ahead of the powerful rebound in Chinese tech: a prolonged correction, flows near capitulation, and an innovation capable of flipping the narrative. DeepSeek R1 had then put China back at the center of the global artificial intelligence race. Kimi K3 could now play a similar role, with additional potential support from Beijing.