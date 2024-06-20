Stocks in Switzerland rose Thursday, as the Swiss SMI Index gained 0.6% to 12128.16.

Among large companies, TX Group AG was the biggest gainer during the session, gaining 4.6%, and Medartis Holding AG gained 4.0%. Bachem Holding AG rounded out the top three movers on Thursday, as shares gained 3.0%.

Dottikon ES Holding AG posted the largest decline, falling 1.9%, followed by shares of Swatch Group AG Bearer, which fell 1.6%. Shares of Bell Food Group AG fell 1.5%.

In other parts of Europe, indexes rose, with the FTSE 100 Index adding 0.8% and the STOXX Europe 600 Index increasing 0.9% from the previous close.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index gained 0.3% to 100.20. Against the dollar, the Swiss franc fell 0.8% to $1.12.

In the bond markets, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose 0.05 basis point to 4.275%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights. Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-20-24 1238ET