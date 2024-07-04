Stocks in Switzerland rose Thursday, as the Swiss SMI Index increased 0.4% to 12068.80.

Among large companies, Landis+Gyr Group AG was the biggest gainer during the session, surging 10%, and Bachem Holding AG surged 4.7%. PolyPeptide Group AG rounded out the top three movers on Thursday, as shares gained 4.3%.

Interroll Holding AG posted the largest decline, falling 2.0%, followed by shares of Roche Holding AG Akt, which fell 1.4%. Shares of Compagnie Financiere Tradition S.A. fell 1.4%.

In other parts of Europe, indexes rose, with the FTSE 100 Index increasing 0.9% and the STOXX Europe 600 Index adding 0.6% from the previous close.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index dropped 0.2% to 100.04. Against the dollar, the Swiss franc rose 0.2% to $1.11.

-This article was automatically generated by Dow Jones Newswires using technology from Automated Insights. Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

07-04-24 1234ET