Stocks in Switzerland slipped Thursday, as the Swiss SMI Index declined 0.1% to 12004.31.

Among large companies, SIG Group AG posted the largest decline, falling 2.8%, followed by shares of Barry Callebaut AG, which fell 2.5%. Shares of AEVIS Victoria S.A. fell 2.5%.

OC Oerlikon Corp. AG was the biggest gainer during the session, gaining 4.1%, and Bucher Industries AG gained 2.7%. Bachem Holding AG rounded out the top three movers on Thursday, as shares gained 2.5%.

In other parts of Europe, indexes fell, with the FTSE 100 Index dropping 0.6% and the STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.4% from the previous close.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index declined 0.1% to 100.52. Against the dollar, the Swiss franc held steady at $1.11.

In the bond markets, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell 0.04 basis point to 4.289%.

