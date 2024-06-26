Stocks in Switzerland slipped Wednesday, as the Swiss SMI Index fell 0.6% to 12015.72.

Among large companies, Barry Callebaut AG posted the largest decline, falling 3.4%, followed by shares of Montana Aerospace AG, which fell 2.6%. Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG fell 2.6%.

Ypsomed Holding AG was the biggest gainer during the session, gaining 4.4%, and Straumann Holding AG gained 2.7%. Bachem Holding AG rounded out the top three movers on Wednesday, as shares gained 2.3%.

In other parts of Europe, indexes fell, with the FTSE 100 Index declining 0.3% and the STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 0.6% from the previous close.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index rose 0.3% to 100.59. Against the dollar, the Swiss franc fell 0.3% to $1.11.

In the bond markets, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose 0.06 basis point to 4.308%.

