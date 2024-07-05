Stocks in Switzerland slipped Friday, as the Swiss SMI Index dropped 0.5% to 12006.14.

Among large companies, EFG International AG posted the largest decline, falling 2.4%, followed by shares of Sonova Holding AG, which fell 1.9%. Shares of TX Group AG fell 1.8%.

Compagnie Financiere Tradition S.A. was the biggest gainer during the session, gaining 2.4%, and Medartis Holding AG gained 2.3%. Emmi AG rounded out the top three movers on Friday, as shares gained 2.2%.

In other parts of Europe, indexes fell, with the FTSE 100 Index declining 0.5% and the STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.2% from the previous close.

Against the dollar, the Swiss franc rose 0.3% to $1.11.

In the bond markets, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell 0.08 basis point to 4.285%.

