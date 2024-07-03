Stocks in Switzerland rose Wednesday, as the Swiss SMI Index gained 0.1% to 12018.30.

Among large companies, Sulzer AG was the biggest gainer during the session, surging 6.5%, and Interroll Holding AG surged 5.5%. Comet Holding AG rounded out the top three movers on Wednesday, as shares gained 4.2%.

AEVIS Victoria S.A. posted the largest decline, falling 4.0%, followed by shares of LEM Holding S.A., which fell 2.9%. Shares of Dormakaba Holding AG fell 1.2%.

In other parts of Europe, indexes rose, with the FTSE 100 Index adding 0.6% and the STOXX Europe 600 Index adding 0.7% from the previous close.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index dropped 0.3% to 100.14. Against the dollar, the Swiss franc rose 0.4% to $1.11.

In the bond markets, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell 0.07 basis point to 4.367%.

