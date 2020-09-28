China data, banks lift European stocks after last week's sell-off

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon
* Commerzbank names Deutsche Bank executive as new CEO
* ArcelorMittal surges on Cleveland-Cliffs buyout of U.S.
assets
* China industrial profits grow for four straight months
Sept 28 (Reuters) - European stocks partially recovered from
last week's hefty losses on Monday, helped by upbeat industrial
profits data from China and as banking stocks bounced off record
lows.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.7% after
last week's 3.6% drop, with the banks index jumping
4.1%.
HSBC Holdings surged 9.2% after Chinese insurance
group Ping An , the biggest shareholder in
the British lender, boosted its stake to 8.00% from 7.95%.
Commerzbank rose 5% after it named a top manager
at rival Deutsche Bank Manfred Knof to lead the bank,
which has been in turmoil following the sudden resignation of
its CEO in early July. The stock move was in line with the
broader sector.
Investors have shunned Europe's banking sector hit by a
cocktail of lower global borrowing costs, rising bad loans due
to the economic downturn and a dirty money scandal that made it
the worst performer this year with a 43% decline.
"There's a chance for tactical rebalancing, but not a
structural rally in banks," said Dhaval Joshi, European
investment strategist at BCA Research.
Investors have been wary about a second wave of coronavirus
infections stalling a nascent European economic recovery,
sparking a bout of sell-offs this month in stocks. The British
government is mulling tougher restrictions, possibly outlawing
more inter-household socialising, a junior health minister said.
Concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic took a back seat
on Monday, with markets taking comfort from data that showed
profits at China's industrial firms grew for the fourth straight
month in August, buoyed in part by a rebound in commodity prices
and equipment manufacturing.
Trade-sensitive German stocks rose 2.4%, while
Europe's auto and industrial sectors, heavily
reliant on Chinese demand, rose more than 2%.
ArcelorMittal SA gained 4.8% after Cleveland-Cliffs
Inc agreed to buy the U.S. assets of the steelmaker for
about $1.4 billion.
Sonova Holding AG, the world's biggest hearing aid
maker, surged 12.5% as it expects revenue to return to growth in
the next six months.
London-based spirits maker Diageo rose 5.9% after
saying it had made a strong start to its fiscal year 2021, with
its U.S. business performing ahead of expectations.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)