Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Switzerland  >  Stoxx Europe 600    SXXP   EU0009658202

STOXX EUROPE 600

(SXXP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 11/09 01:54:00 pm
380.48 PTS   +3.84%
08:03aVaccine progress and Biden win power stocks to record peak
RE
08:03aU.S. Stock Futures Rally After Biden Wins Presidency -- 3rd Update
DJ
08:01aVaccine progress and Biden win power stocks to record peak
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

European banks, airlines surge after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine news

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 07:45am EST
A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in European banks and in the travel and leisure industries surged about 10% on Monday after Pfizer announced that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective, which prompted a major rally across the continent's bourses.

Europe's banking index made its biggest jump since the European sovereign debt crisis in 2011 and gained 10.9%.

European airlines, hard hit by the social restructions induced by the pandemic, made high double-digit gains, such as BA owner IAG, rising close to 40%.

Earlier, Britain's transport minister Grant Shapps told an online airport industry conference that Britain was making "good progress" with a plan to allow COVID-19 tests to shorten a 14-day quarantine period for those returning from abroad, a change that could help fuel a recover in travel.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which was already rising after Joe Biden's victory in the U.S. presidential election, jumped 4.5%.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus, editing by Huw Jones)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 26.59% 130.05 Delayed Quote.-75.00%
PFIZER INC. 0.03% 36.4 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
STOXX EUROPE 600 3.77% 380.38 Delayed Quote.-11.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about STOXX EUROPE 600
08:03aVaccine progress and Biden win power stocks to record peak
RE
08:03aU.S. Stock Futures Rally After Biden Wins Presidency -- 3rd Update
DJ
08:01aVaccine progress and Biden win power stocks to record peak
RE
07:52aEUROPE : European shares propelled to eight-month highs by renewed vaccine hopes
RE
07:45aEuropean banks, airlines surge after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine news
RE
07:44aU.S. Stock Futures Rally After Biden Wins Presidency -- 3rd Update
DJ
07:34aU.S. Stock Futures Rally After Biden Wins Presidency -- 3rd Update
DJ
07:31aU.S. Stock Futures Rally After Biden Wins Presidency -- 3rd Update
DJ
07:27aU.S. Stock Futures Rally After Biden Wins Presidency -- 3rd Update
DJ
07:23aU.S. Stock Futures Rally After Biden Wins Presidency -- 3rd Update
DJ
More news
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600
08:09aORANGE : supports LACROIX Group prepare for the arrival of 5G in its Industry 4...
BU
08:05aCANCOM SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
08:04aWOLTERS KLUWER : MEDIA ALERT – Millions of small businesses anxiously awai..
BU
08:01aASML N : reports transactions under its current share buyback program
AQ
08:01aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : A logo to express the spirit of Stellantis
AQ
08:01aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Expands Supply Base for Silicon Carbide with GT Advanced..
AQ
08:01aA logo to express the spirit of Stellantis
GL
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600
Duration : Period :
Stoxx Europe 600 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop STOXX EUROPE 600
KLÉPIERRE 15.435 Real-time Quote.34.98%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 92.38 Delayed Quote.32.81%
TRAINLINE PLC 399.6 Delayed Quote.31.53%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 44.19 Real-time Estimate Quote.28.46%
EASYJET PLC 677.3965 Delayed Quote.27.19%
ZALANDO SE 80.19 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.65%
OCADO GROUP PLC 2349.09 Delayed Quote.-8.95%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 659.4 Real-time Quote.-10.16%
BIOMÉRIEUX 118.9 Real-time Quote.-11.07%
HELLOFRESH SE 42 Real-time Estimate Quote.-14.60%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group