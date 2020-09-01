Log in
STOXX EUROPE 600

STOXX EUROPE 600

(SXXP)
European shares open higher ahead of manufacturing, inflation data

09/01/2020 | 03:17am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in FrankfurtS

European shares opened higher on Tuesday after clocking small gains in August, but sentiment was shaky ahead of key economic readings that are likely to indicate an uneven recovery from the coronavirus.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% in early trade, taking some support from better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data.

China-sensitive sectors such as basic resources and automobiles rose about 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

Markets were awaiting local manufacturing and inflation readings for August. Both data sets are expected to show a slight decline from the prior month.

In corporate news, Telecom Italia rose 1.5% after its board approved a sale of a minority stake in its last-mile grid to U.S. investment firm KKR, while endorsing a government plan to create a single ultrafast network with rival Open Fiber.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. 2.55% 35.82 Delayed Quote.22.80%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.38% 368.26 Delayed Quote.-11.31%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.39% 808.95 Delayed Quote.-9.74%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 1.30% 0.4034 Delayed Quote.-28.32%
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600
Stoxx Europe 600 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Top / Flop STOXX EUROPE 600
AROUNDTOWN SA 4.746 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.58%
ZALANDO SE 75.55 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.30%
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC 37.47 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.25%
IPSEN 89.55 Real-time Quote.3.17%
GENUS PLC 3476 Delayed Quote.3.15%
DCC PLC 6350 Delayed Quote.-4.19%
EVRAZ PLC 309.2 Delayed Quote.-4.63%
TRAINLINE PLC 368.8 Delayed Quote.-6.92%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 201.1 Delayed Quote.-7.03%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 220 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
