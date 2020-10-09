Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Switzerland  >  Stoxx Europe 600    SXXP   EU0009658202

STOXX EUROPE 600

(SXXP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Switzerland - 10/09 11:50:00 am
370.35 PTS   +0.55%
After hours
1.34%
375.33 PTS
02:28pRolls Royce's shares post record week on capital raising push
RE
01:59pWall Street gains, gold jumps on stimulus likelihood
RE
12:14pEUROPE : European stocks rack up second week of gains, Pandora leaps
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Rolls Royce's shares post record week on capital raising push

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 02:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Rolls Royce engine of the first Fiji Airways A350 XWB airliner is seen at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse

LONDON (Reuters) - Rolls Royce shares on Friday were heading for their best weekly gain since listing in 1987 as the British aircraft engine maker's plan to raise money to cope with the coronavirus travel crisis triggered bargain hunting among investors.

The value of Rolls Royce shares more than doubled in the last week to 228.90 pence, although that is still a far cry from the 690 pence they traded at before the coronavirus outbreak.

The company aims to raise a total of 5 billion pounds, including 2 billion from shareholders, to cope with a "worst case scenario".

"(The recapitalisation plan) sets up Rolls-Royce sufficiently to navigate an uncertain recovery and removes any lingering concerns about liquidity - and even solvency," said Berenberg analyst Andrew Gollan, keeping a "buy" rating on the stock.

Worries over a long-haul travel slump reduced Rolls Royce's market value to just 3.8 billion pounds from 20.5 billion pounds two years back.

"There is a clear willingness to go bargain hunting as traders begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said there has been "renewed retail investor interest" with Rolls Royce shares the most purchased by her clients in the week ending Oct. 8.

The Capital Group of Companies, a major investor, raised its stake in Rolls to 8.70% from 7.91% on Thursday.

Rolls Royce shares were up 17.8% on Friday by 1136 GMT, among the top performers on the pan-European STOXX 600 index. Analysts said the stock still looked cheap.

(Reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Joice Alves

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC 1.68% 1540 Delayed Quote.-21.73%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.55% 370.35 Delayed Quote.-11.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about STOXX EUROPE 600
02:28pRolls Royce's shares post record week on capital raising push
RE
01:59pWall Street gains, gold jumps on stimulus likelihood
RE
12:14pEUROPE : European stocks rack up second week of gains, Pandora leaps
RE
11:32aWall St gains, gold jumps on stimulus likelihood
RE
08:41aStocks up as blue wave hopes lift U.S. stimulus bets
RE
04:35aEuropean stocks rack up second week of gains, Pandora leaps
RE
10/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks close higher, oil jumps as fiscal aid t..
RE
10/08Dow, S&P 500 Close Higher Amid Cautious Optimism
DJ
10/08Wall St gains, crude settles higher on signs of pandemic aid talks progress
RE
10/08Dow, S&P 500 Rise on Stimulus Hopes
DJ
More news
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600
02:27pAirbus ramps up deliveries in September, seen targeting 500 jets in 2020
RE
02:15pINTRODUCING OUR OPEN IIOT PLATFORM : the next evolution of data analysis for Ind..
PU
02:10pUCB : Disposals of own shares
PU
02:00pARKEMA : Supplement to the EMTN prospectus of January 28, 2020
PU
01:57pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Is Appealing the Decision of Interim Relief Judge of the ..
BU
01:18pCREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
01:05pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : is appealing the decision of interim relief Judge of the ..
PU
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600
Duration : Period :
Stoxx Europe 600 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Top / Flop STOXX EUROPE 600
PANDORA A/S 568.7 Real-time Estimate Quote.16.73%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 223.2 Delayed Quote.14.26%
ROYAL KPN N.V. 2.39 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.89%
NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC 317.8 Delayed Quote.7.88%
NETCOMPANY GROUP A/S 571.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.83%
EASYJET PLC 512.6 Delayed Quote.-4.22%
EURONEXT N.V. 98 Real-time Quote.-4.39%
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY 103.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.90%
TRAINLINE PLC 362.6 Delayed Quote.-6.21%
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB 179.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-17.47%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group