STOXX EUROPE 600    SXXP   EU0009658202

STOXX EUROPE 600

(SXXP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Switzerland - 12/01 11:52:45 am
391.9 PTS   +0.65%
After hours
2.06%
399.98 PTS
Stocks in London log best day in three weeks on recovery hopes

12/01/2020 | 12:36pm EST
The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 and mid-cap FTSE 250 had their best session in three weeks on Tuesday as upbeat Chinese factory data fuelled hopes for a global economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

Data showed China's factory activity accelerated at the fastest pace in a decade in November, while British factories showed their fastest growth in almost three years.

The Chinese data drove a surge in Asia-focussed banks, which gained 5.6%, while the blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 1.9%, after its biggest monthly gain in more than three decades, and the FTSE 250 added 2.6%.

"The FTSE 100 is a global bellwether so any data that supports cyclical recovery is going to benefit the UK markets," Oliver Brennan, senior macro strategist at TS Lombard, said.

Attention was also focused on Brexit trade talks, with a senior British minister saying there was still a chance of a turbulent divorce without a deal.

"A no deal outcome might actually give the FTSE 100 a short-term boost as the likely resulting drop in sterling boosts the relative value of the overseas earnings which dominate the index," Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said.

The FTSE 100 has rallied nearly 30% from an eight-year-low in March on the back of unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus and, more recently, signs that an effective COVID-19 vaccine would be available before the end of the year.

But the index is still down about 16% this year, underperforming the European benchmark STOXX 600 index.

British house prices rose by the most in nearly six years in November, data showed, lifting the FTSE homebuilders index by 1.9%.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Alexander Smith)

By Shivani Kumaresan and Shreyashi Sanyal


© Reuters 2020
ChangeLast1st jan.
AJ BELL PLC 1.42% 429 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.27% 0.89744 Delayed Quote.6.21%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.65% 391.9 Delayed Quote.-6.37%
All news about STOXX EUROPE 600
12:36pStocks in London log best day in three weeks on recovery hopes
RE
12:12pEUROPE : European shares rise on vaccine hopes; Brexit talks eyed
RE
10:36aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise, Putting S&P 500 On Course for Fresh Re..
DJ
08:27aU.S. Stock Futures Point to Fresh Records for Major Indexes
DJ
05:43aStock Futures Point to Fresh Records for Major Indexes
DJ
12:10aWorld shares rise on recovery hopes, following stellar November
RE
11/30EUROPE : European shares slip at end of best ever month
RE
11/30European shares slip at end of best ever month
RE
11/27Stocks at record high but yields fall, dollar under pressure
RE
11/27Stocks at record high but yields fall, dollar under pressure
RE
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600
12:39pNESTLE S A : U.S. Supreme Court justices question human rights claims against Ne..
RE
12:36pKESKO OYJ : new financial targets
AQ
12:23pORSTED A/S : Oersted to Appeal Denmark's Backdated Taxation of UK Wind Farm Asse..
DJ
12:16pACCIONA S A : Germany's Nordex to sell new shares worth 212 million euros
RE
12:15pASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali's Diversity & Inclusion commitment light..
PU
12:13pMUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re announces profit target of 2.8bn for 2..
PU
12:13pMICHELIN : Formula-E 2020/2021 – Pre-season test
PU
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop STOXX EUROPE 600
IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE GROUP PLC 351.6 Delayed Quote.8.92%
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC 2.861 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.45%
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC 166.05 Delayed Quote.7.86%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 165.4 Delayed Quote.7.75%
ITV PLC 101.35 Delayed Quote.7.73%
POWSZECHNA KASA OSZCZEDNOSCI BANK POLSKI SPÓLKA AKCYJNA 26.4 End-of-day quote.-5.65%
POWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZEN SA 25.12 End-of-day quote.-6.16%
AVEVA GROUP PLC 3181 Delayed Quote.-6.22%
NEMETSCHEK SE 61.625 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.05%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 7.945 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.08%
