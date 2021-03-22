Turkey-exposed banks, travel stocks weigh on Europe

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Banks exposed to Turkey slide as lira plunges
* Automakers resume rally, limit market losses
* Travel stocks slide on lockdown fears
March 22 (Reuters) - European stocks on Monday were weighed
down by a slump in Turkey's currency and worries about more
restrictions due to rising coronavirus cases in the continent,
but strength in automakers helped limit the losses.
The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.2%, but recouped
some of the early losses.
The global mood soured as the Turkish lira plunged to a near
record low after President Tayyip Erdogan replaced a hawkish
central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates over
the weekend.
Euro zone banks exposed to the country such as Spain's BBVA
, Italy's UniCredit, France's BNP Paribas
and Dutch bank ING fell between 0.5% and 6%.
"I don't think it's going to have a lasting impact on
markets. Formerly when the lira spun out of control, it has had
an impact on a couple of euro zone banks with exposure to the
country," CMC Markets' David Madden said.
"It might just increase the overall risk-off sentiment.
Stock markets were turning over at the back-end of last week
even before this."
European stocks saw sharp falls on Friday, easing from a
one-year peak as renewed lockdowns in France and concerns over
the pace of vaccination drives hit sentiment, with the European
Union threatening to block exports of COVID-19 vaccines to
Britain.
A British minister warned on Monday that Britons should wait
before booking summer holidays abroad, pointing to rising
COVID-19 infection rates in Europe.
British Airways-owner IAG, Lufthansa and
Ryanair Holdings and travel company TUI fell
between 3.3% and 5.6%.
The wider travel & leisure sector fell 1.4%, with
Germany set to extend a lockdown to contain the COVID-19
pandemic into its fifth month.
However, another day of gains for automakers limited market
losses, with the sector rising for a fifth day in the
past six sessions.
Volkswagen AG jumped 5% after Deutsche Bank
raised its price target on the stock to 270 euros from 185 euros
after the company's ambitious plans to shift to electric car
market.
British home improvement retailer Kingfisher rose
4.5% after it reported a 44% jump in full-year profit, driven by
the popularity of do-it-yourself projects.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard
Orr and Arun Koyyur)