Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Switzerland  >  Stoxx Europe 600    SXXP   EU0009658202

STOXX EUROPE 600

(SXXP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Switzerland - 03/22 05:36:00 am
422.94 PTS   -0.10%
05:40aTurkey-exposed banks, travel stocks weigh on Europe
RE
05:29aU.S. Stock Futures Point to Gains for Tech
DJ
05:05aU.S. Stock Futures Waver to Start the Week
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Turkey-exposed banks, travel stocks weigh on Europe

03/22/2021 | 05:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Banks exposed to Turkey slide as lira plunges

* Automakers resume rally, limit market losses

* Travel stocks slide on lockdown fears

March 22 (Reuters) - European stocks on Monday were weighed down by a slump in Turkey's currency and worries about more restrictions due to rising coronavirus cases in the continent, but strength in automakers helped limit the losses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.2%, but recouped some of the early losses.

The global mood soured as the Turkish lira plunged to a near record low after President Tayyip Erdogan replaced a hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates over the weekend.

Euro zone banks exposed to the country such as Spain's BBVA , Italy's UniCredit, France's BNP Paribas and Dutch bank ING fell between 0.5% and 6%.

"I don't think it's going to have a lasting impact on markets. Formerly when the lira spun out of control, it has had an impact on a couple of euro zone banks with exposure to the country," CMC Markets' David Madden said.

"It might just increase the overall risk-off sentiment. Stock markets were turning over at the back-end of last week even before this."

European stocks saw sharp falls on Friday, easing from a one-year peak as renewed lockdowns in France and concerns over the pace of vaccination drives hit sentiment, with the European Union threatening to block exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Britain.

A British minister warned on Monday that Britons should wait before booking summer holidays abroad, pointing to rising COVID-19 infection rates in Europe.

British Airways-owner IAG, Lufthansa and Ryanair Holdings and travel company TUI fell between 3.3% and 5.6%.

The wider travel & leisure sector fell 1.4%, with Germany set to extend a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic into its fifth month.

However, another day of gains for automakers limited market losses, with the sector rising for a fifth day in the past six sessions.

Volkswagen AG jumped 5% after Deutsche Bank raised its price target on the stock to 270 euros from 185 euros after the company's ambitious plans to shift to electric car market.

British home improvement retailer Kingfisher rose 4.5% after it reported a 44% jump in full-year profit, driven by the popularity of do-it-yourself projects. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A. -5.77% 4.412 Delayed Quote.15.94%
BNP PARIBAS 0.00% 51.18 Real-time Quote.18.66%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -2.82% 11.225 Delayed Quote.6.66%
ING GROEP N.V. -1.20% 10.212 Real-time Quote.35.22%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -3.75% 199.7 Delayed Quote.29.35%
KINGFISHER PLC 5.47% 330.49 Delayed Quote.15.64%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -3.84% 15.67 Real-time Quote.0.22%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.16% 422.94 Delayed Quote.6.09%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -0.36% 9.163 Delayed Quote.20.08%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 4.92% 232.3 Delayed Quote.45.29%
All news about STOXX EUROPE 600
05:40aTurkey-exposed banks, travel stocks weigh on Europe
RE
05:29aU.S. Stock Futures Point to Gains for Tech
DJ
05:05aU.S. Stock Futures Waver to Start the Week
DJ
04:28aEUROPE : Turkish turmoil, Germany lockdown extension hit European stocks
RE
03:11aChinese Shares Rebound at Close; Two Shenzhen Debutants Post Strong Gains
MT
03:06aChinese Shares Rebound as China's Top Diplomat Describes US Talks as 'Constru..
MT
02:03aSHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES IND : China's Financial Industry Posts 11% Grow..
MT
01:54aMARKET CHATTER : Germany Said to Extend COVID-19 Lockdown Until April 18 As Case..
MT
01:49aSHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES IND : China's Postal Sector Posts 46% Revenue G..
MT
01:39aSHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES IND : China's Auto Aftermarket Exceeds $154 Bil..
MT
More news
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600
05:42aTOTAL  : Says Report on Emission Reduction Plan Inaccurate
MT
05:41aUNICREDIT S P A  : List for the renewal of the Board of Directors and submission..
AQ
05:38aBARCLAYS  : expands private bank to France and Italy
RE
05:34aRECKITT BENCKISER CONSIDERS OVER $2 : sources
RE
05:33aBARCLAYS  : Transcript (PDF 159KB)
PU
05:33aHSBC  : Waiver granted pursuant to Rule 13.36(1) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules ..
PU
05:32aDANSKE BANK A/S  : Group's green loans enabled 998,940 tonnes less CO2 emissions..
AQ
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600
Duration : Period :
Stoxx Europe 600 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop STOXX EUROPE 600
UMICORE 43.38 Real-time Quote.5.42%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 91.02 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.42%
KINGFISHER PLC 327.84 Delayed Quote.4.84%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 232.125 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.82%
QIAGEN N.V. 49.9 Delayed Quote.3.74%
LPP SA 8160 End-of-day quote.-3.77%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 15.615 Real-time Quote.-4.14%
TEAMVIEWER AG 35.845 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.57%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 195.1604 Delayed Quote.-5.58%
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A. 4.415 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.62%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ