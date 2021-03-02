Weak commodity prices weigh on European shares

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
March 2 (Reuters) - European stocks benchmark fell on
Tuesday after recording its strongest session in four months a
day earlier as heavyweight mining and energy stocks retreated on
weaker commodity prices.
The pan-regional STOXX 600 index fell 0.2%,
following Asian markets into the red after China's top banking
and insurance regulator expressed caution about the risk of
asset bubbles in foreign markets.
Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Total
fell between 1.3% and 2.4% as crude prices dropped on
worries about slowing demand in China.
The oil and gas sector fell 1.5%, while miners
declined 0.4%.
European shares have pulled back from February peak with a
rise in bond yields as investors fear that a potential rise in
inflation due to global stimulus measures could prompt central
banks to tighten monetary policies.
However, several European Central Bank officials have said
this week the bank will prevent a premature increase in
borrowing costs, including using the flexibility embedded in its
bond purchase programme.
"When we look at Western markets, we are not anticipating
rate moves, which is why I'm comfortable with the rise in
yields," said Lewis Grant, a senior portfolio manager at
Federated Hermes in London.
"We need to acknowledge that yields move because of optimism
over re-opening, and that is a good thing for equities."
Gains in shares of consumer companies such as Nestle
, Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser helped
limit losses in Europe.
Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli jumped 3.3%
after saying that it aimed for 6% to 8% organic sales growth
this year thanks to pent-up demand after the pandemic hit its
business.
German remote connectivity software company TeamViewer
rose 3.6% after it said it had acquired Upskill, a U.S.
company that specialises in augmented reality applications for
front-line workers.
Britain's third-largest homebuilder Taylor Wimpey
rose 2.3% after it said the 2021 selling season has started well
and that it resumed dividend payment as promised.
Among decliners, HelloFresh shares, which have
more than doubled in the past year, fell 4.1% even as the German
meal-kit delivery company reported fourth-quarter sales above
market expectations.
