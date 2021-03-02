Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Switzerland  >  Stoxx Europe 600    SXXP   EU0009658202

STOXX EUROPE 600

(SXXP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Switzerland - 03/02 04:45:45 am
413.33 PTS   +0.22%
04:47aEurostoxx 50 : Weak commodity prices weigh on European shares
RE
04:45aWeak commodity prices weigh on European shares
RE
04:12aShares pause, awaiting next move in bonds
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Weak commodity prices weigh on European shares

03/02/2021 | 04:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* STOXX 600 struggles for gains

* Oil stocks hit as crude prices drop

* HelloFresh drops despite sales beat

March 2 (Reuters) - European stocks benchmark fell on Tuesday after recording its strongest session in four months a day earlier as heavyweight mining and energy stocks retreated on weaker commodity prices.

The pan-regional STOXX 600 index fell 0.2%, following Asian markets into the red after China's top banking and insurance regulator expressed caution about the risk of asset bubbles in foreign markets.

Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Total fell between 1.3% and 2.4% as crude prices dropped on worries about slowing demand in China.

The oil and gas sector fell 1.5%, while miners declined 0.4%.

European shares have pulled back from February peak with a rise in bond yields as investors fear that a potential rise in inflation due to global stimulus measures could prompt central banks to tighten monetary policies.

However, several European Central Bank officials have said this week the bank will prevent a premature increase in borrowing costs, including using the flexibility embedded in its bond purchase programme.

"When we look at Western markets, we are not anticipating rate moves, which is why I'm comfortable with the rise in yields," said Lewis Grant, a senior portfolio manager at Federated Hermes in London.

"We need to acknowledge that yields move because of optimism over re-opening, and that is a good thing for equities."

Gains in shares of consumer companies such as Nestle , Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser helped limit losses in Europe.

Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli jumped 3.3% after saying that it aimed for 6% to 8% organic sales growth this year thanks to pent-up demand after the pandemic hit its business.

German remote connectivity software company TeamViewer rose 3.6% after it said it had acquired Upskill, a U.S. company that specialises in augmented reality applications for front-line workers.

Britain's third-largest homebuilder Taylor Wimpey rose 2.3% after it said the 2021 selling season has started well and that it resumed dividend payment as promised.

Among decliners, HelloFresh shares, which have more than doubled in the past year, fell 4.1% even as the German meal-kit delivery company reported fourth-quarter sales above market expectations. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -1.78% 292.85 Delayed Quote.16.78%
HELLOFRESH SE -3.14% 64.7 Delayed Quote.5.78%
LINDT & SPRUENGLI 2.57% 83700 Delayed Quote.-7.69%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.38% 63.56 Delayed Quote.29.48%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 1.56% 6139.49 Delayed Quote.-7.67%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.18% 413.33 Delayed Quote.1.49%
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC 2.43% 170.85 Delayed Quote.0.45%
TEAMVIEWER AG 4.91% 46.98 Delayed Quote.2.26%
TOTAL SE -1.25% 38.355 Real-time Quote.10.01%
UNILEVER PLC 1.19% 3819 Delayed Quote.-14.07%
All news about STOXX EUROPE 600
04:47aEurostoxx 50 : Weak commodity prices weigh on European shares
RE
04:45aWeak commodity prices weigh on European shares
RE
04:12aShares pause, awaiting next move in bonds
RE
04:06aSTOXX EUROPE 600  : German Unemployment Rate Remains Stable MoM In February
MT
04:03aShares pause, awaiting next move in bonds
RE
04:02aU.S. Stock Futures Tick Lower
DJ
03:15aSTOXX EUROPE 600  : Spain Unemployment Change Tumbles MoM In February
MT
02:22aSTOXX EUROPE 600  : German Retail Sales Fall 8.7% in January
MT
02:20aChinese Shares Retreat at Close; Banking Stocks Slide on New Draft Laws
MT
02:08aChinese Shares Retreat at Close as Top Banking Regulator Flags Potential Bubb..
MT
More news
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600
04:45aORION OYJ  : Group Financial Statement documents 2020, Corporate Governance Stat..
AQ
04:42aTRAVIS PERKINS  : Director / PDMR Shareholding
DJ
04:42aNATIONAL GRID  : To Spend $13.9 Billion On Grids By 2026
MT
04:41aTRAVIS PERKINS  : Total Voting Rights
DJ
04:41aVALMET OYJ  : Notice convening the Annual General Meeting
AQ
04:37aNATIONAL GRID  : RNS - Ofgem decision
PU
04:36aVALMET OYJ  : cancels the Annual General Meeting from Tuesday, March 23, 2021
AQ
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600
Duration : Period :
Stoxx Europe 600 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop STOXX EUROPE 600
KION GROUP AG 77.37 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.22%
BANK POLSKA KASA OPIEKI S.A. 71.64 End-of-day quote.5.66%
TEAMVIEWER AG 46.625 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.03%
POWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZEN SA 30.43 End-of-day quote.3.96%
POWSZECHNA KASA OSZCZEDNOSCI BANK POLSKI SPÓLKA AKCYJNA 31.22 End-of-day quote.3.58%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 13.078 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.26%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 16.44 Real-time Quote.-2.72%
THE WEIR GROUP PLC 1950.1364 Delayed Quote.-2.78%
ARGENX SE 271.4 Real-time Quote.-2.79%
HELLOFRESH SE 64.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.81%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ