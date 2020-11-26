Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Switzerland  >  Stoxx Europe 600    SXXP   EU0009658202

STOXX EUROPE 600

(SXXP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

World shares hold close to record highs; U.S. markets close for Thanksgiving

11/26/2020 | 10:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A passerby wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, walks past an electronic board showing the graphs of the recent movements of Japan's Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan

LONDON (Reuters) - Global stocks held near record highs on Thursday, as recent vaccine progress, Joe Biden's U.S. presidential election victory and hopes for further stimulus kept markets bullish.

World equities are having their best month on record in November, boosted by positive vaccine announcements and hopes that Biden's administration will deliver more economic stimulus and political stability.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, rose to a record high on Wednesday and held close to it on Thursday. It was up 0.1% on the day at 1522 GMT, as markets shrugged off the latest rise in U.S. jobless claims.

Europe's STOXX 600, which is also having its best month on record, up 14.5% in November, was up 0.1% on the day.

"The market's very much looking forward to 2021 and the time when vaccines will be rolled out and economic activity can get back to normal," said Kiran Ganesh, a multi-asset strategist at UBS.

Ganesh said that the equities rally is "particularly driven by the rotation trade away from large caps and towards small caps, away from the U.S. and towards Europe, and away from technology and towards some of the cyclicals."

Markets also got a boost from minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's Nov. 4-5 meeting, which showed that officials discussed how the central bank's asset purchases could be adjusted to provide additional support to the economy.

The minutes said policymakers may give new guidance about its bond-buying "fairly soon".

G3 central bank balance sheets

"2021 is going to be a year of economic catch-up," said Samy Chaar, chief economist at Lombard Odier. "When you keep the pandemic contained and under control, economic activity catches up very quick."

The U.S. dollar slipped overnight, then recovered during the European session. Versus a basket of currencies, it was up 0.2% on the day at 92.133 at 1523 GMT, having touched its lowest in nearly three months in early London trading.

It lost out versus the safe-haven Japanese yen, down 0.2% on the day at 104.3 at 1523 GMT.

U.S. markets were closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday. Biden urged Americans to avoid big family gatherings and to wear protective masks and maintain social distancing as COVID-19 cases soar.

In France and Germany, consumer confidence plunged in November under new lockdown restrictions, challenging the idea of a quick return to normal in the euro zone's two biggest economies.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told parliament that lockdown measures will be in place until at least the end of December and possibly longer.

The euro was down 0.1% against the dollar, at $1.18995, while euro-sterling was up 0.3% at 89.23 pence per euro.

UK investors were watching trade talks between Britain and the European Union, with little more than a month until the status-quo transition period ends on Dec. 31.

Britain's finance minister said on Thursday that "it's clear what the shape of the deal looks like" but that the United Kingdom would not sign a deal at any cost.

The UK announced this week new restrictions on activity that will apply after the month-long lockdown ends on Dec. 2. London's FTSE 100 was down 0.5%.

Euro zone government bonds were little changed, with Germany's benchmark Bund yield at -0.584%.

Oil prices slipped, stalling a rally which saw futures hit their highest in nearly eight months on Wednesday.

Gold prices picked up as investors bet that the grim U.S. economic data would lead to further stimulus.

Emerging market stocks' November to remember

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft, additional reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Angus MacSwan, Larry King)

By Elizabeth Howcroft


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.01% 1808.9 Delayed Quote.19.25%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.84% 47.94 Delayed Quote.-27.39%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.01% 392.1 Delayed Quote.-5.71%
All news about STOXX EUROPE 600
10:53aWorld shares hold close to record highs; U.S. markets close for Thanksgiving
RE
10:10aVaccine promise stirs European dividend payout hopes
RE
04:58aEUROPE : European shares flat as virus woes, economic risks weigh
RE
04:02aWorld shares hold close to all-time highs; U.S. markets close for Thanksgivin..
RE
03:21aUNILEVER : Tech stocks nudge European shares higher, virus woes limit gains
RE
11/25Stocks dip on U.S. jobs data; dollar down, oil up
RE
11/25EUROPE : European shares end four-day winning streak as vaccine rally cools
RE
11/25Stock Futures Pause After Dow's 30000 Milestone
DJ
11/25Stock Futures Pause After Dow's 30000 Milestone
DJ
11/25Stock Futures Pause After Dow's 30000 Milestone
DJ
More news
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600
10:55aTHALES : to deliver the world's first fully integrated unmanned mine countermeas..
PU
10:42aAIRBUS : Germany Orders 31 NH90s From Airbus, Leonardo, Fokker Group for EUR2.7 ..
DJ
10:38aVESTAS WIND A/S : Major shareholder announcement Societe Generale S.A.'s holding..
AQ
10:38aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell special e-transmission fluid to feature in new Mahindr..
AQ
10:38aMETSO OUTOTEC OYJ : helps rebuild Beirut explosion area
AQ
10:38aSIEMENS : Gamesa Rattlesnake 130 MW wind farm project underlines case for subsid..
AQ
10:34aNorway gas exports could be hit by strike escalation from Friday
RE
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600
Duration : Period :
Stoxx Europe 600 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop STOXX EUROPE 600
ELEKTA AB 112.55 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.78%
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC 43.155 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.69%
NEL ASA 23.36 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.51%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 157.625 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.70%
VARTA AG 107.7 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.56%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 159.2925 Delayed Quote.-3.84%
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC 1661 Delayed Quote.-4.38%
DINO POLSKA S.A. 253.4 End-of-day quote.-4.59%
SES S.A. 7.936 Real-time Quote.-4.71%
TECHNIPFMC PLC 9.06 Delayed Quote.-6.31%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ