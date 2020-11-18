Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Switzerland  >  Stoxx Europe 600    SXXP   EU0009658202

STOXX EUROPE 600

(SXXP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 11/18 12:00:00 pm
389.58 PTS   +0.20%
06:23aWorld stocks edge higher on vaccine hopes, dollar slips
RE
05:47aStock Futures Edge Higher in Choppy Trading
DJ
05:01aEUROPE : European stocks steady on M&A support; virus worries persist
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

World stocks edge higher on vaccine hopes, dollar slips

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 06:23am EST
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask is reflected on a stock quotation board outside a brokerage, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo

LONDON (Reuters) - Global shares edged higher and the dollar slipped on Wednesday as weak U.S. retail sales and a surge of new coronavirus cases tempered market euphoria after recent COVID-19 vaccine breakthroughs.

The MSCI World index was up 0.1% at 1013 GMT, just shy of the previous session's record high.

After opening lower, European shares crawled back into the black, with the STOXX 600 index up 0.3%, tracking overnight gains in Asia where China stimulus hopes helped MSCI's broadest regional gauge rise 0.7%.

U.S. stock futures also pointed to firmer open on Wall Street, up 0.2%, after soft U.S. retail sales data, a rise in COVID-19 cases and uncertainty over fresh stimulus measures in the world's largest economy had sapped sentiment.

While the release of two successful coronavirus vaccine trial data over the last week had buoyed markets, the still-high infection rate globally had acted to trim gains, said Jane Shoemake, London-based fund manager at Janus Henderson.

"People can see light at the end of the tunnel now and the markets clearly responded to that, but it's not going to go up in a straight line because we've still got to get through the winter... (and) that is going to continue to temper some of the exuberance people feel."

Concern about the still-high infection rate in the United States acted to crimp dollar demand, with the greenback sliding against a basket of currencies to its lowest since Nov. 9.

That had followed weak retail sales data overnight and comes as hopes for fresh U.S. stimulus remain hampered by political gridlock, pinning near-term hopes on action from the U.S. central bank. []

Strong corporate earnings in the third quarter also continued to underpin the positive stock market sentiment, said analysts at Barclays, with firms "confident on the outlook and in control of costs", they said in a note to clients.

"This reinforces the case for a strong earnings rebound and pick-up in corporate activity in 2021, as the cyclical recovery unfolds."

Cormac Weldon, Head of U.S. Equities at UK asset manager Artemis said while the overall picture for investors was brighter, the recovery was likely to be uneven.

"Low inventories and the need to manufacture and distribute goods are likely to be the first drivers of the recovery, with the re-emergence of consumer demand adding a powerful second phase."

With stocks still well supported, other risk markets also took heart, with U.S. crude futures and Brent crude futures both up just over 1%, bolstered by hopes OPEC will delay a planned increase in production.

Safe haven gold, meanwhile, was down 0.3% at $1,872.6 an ounce, with U.S. gold futures also slightly lower.

In Europe's debt markets, Germany saw its benchmark 10-year government bond yield fall to its lowest since Pfizer announced its COVID-19 vaccine update a week and a half ago.

"Yields continue to grind lower as more warning signs flash about the near-term outlook," said Benjamin Schroeder, senior rates strategist at ING.

"Euro zone spreads appear to have eyes only for QE (quantitative easing), shrugging off volatility and EU setbacks," he said, referring to news this week that Hungary and Poland have blocked the adoption of the 2021-2027 budget and recovery fund by European Union governments.

(Editing by Kim Coghill, Larry King and Toby Chopra)

By Simon Jessop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about STOXX EUROPE 600
06:23aWorld stocks edge higher on vaccine hopes, dollar slips
RE
05:47aStock Futures Edge Higher in Choppy Trading
DJ
05:01aEUROPE : European stocks steady on M&A support; virus worries persist
RE
05:00aEuropean stocks steady on M&A support; virus worries persist
RE
04:09aWorld stocks catch breath after vaccine euphoria
RE
11/17Stocks slip from record as investors gauge vaccine hope with virus concern
RE
11/17European stock rally halts as coronavirus restrictions weigh
RE
11/17Stocks retreat from record as vaccine hopes give way to virus concern
RE
11/17Stock Futures Edge Down After Dow Hits Record
DJ
11/17Stock Futures Edge Down After Dow Hits Record
DJ
More news
News of the index components STOXX EUROPE 600
06:25aCHR HANSEN A/S : . Hansen launches next-generation Premium cultures for fresh da..
PU
06:25aSCHRODERS : raises $1.5 billion for private credit funds
PU
06:22aOil companies tighten Nigeria security as protests, job losses stoke tension
RE
06:20aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Christoph Waltz and Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Boa..
AQ
06:19aTRIPLE CHAMPION RENE RAST : "The DTM has always been my home"
AQ
06:19aALSTOM : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
06:16aLLOYDS BANKING : resumes plan to axe 56 branches - union
RE
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600
Duration : Period :
Stoxx Europe 600 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop STOXX EUROPE 600
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT 83.5 Real-time Quote.5.14%
KINGFISHER PLC 302.6773 Delayed Quote.4.62%
EURAZEO SE 52.75 Real-time Quote.4.35%
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC 672.4 Delayed Quote.3.93%
SSE PLC 1398.5 Delayed Quote.3.75%
TRYG A/S 178.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.74%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC 1554.3741 Delayed Quote.-3.78%
THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC 491.3 Delayed Quote.-3.86%
SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC 11405 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A. 0.427 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.54%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group