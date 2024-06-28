U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were flat. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.3% in morning trading. Zealand Pharma added 5.1% and Saab AB Series B rose 4.2%. On the other hand, JD Sports Fashion sunk 6.1%, and TeamViewer dropped 4.2%. The FTSE 100 added 0.5%. Other stocks in Europe were mixed as France's CAC 40 declined 0.2% and Germany's DAX climbed 0.4%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index was flat at 100.61.

In commodities, Brent crude rose 0.7% to $85.86 a barrel, and WTI crude rose 0.8% to $82.40 a barrel. The European benchmark price for natural gas, the Dutch futures contract TTF, was down 1.8% to EUR34.24 a megawatt hour.

The German 10-year Bund yield held steady at 2.451%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury climbed by 1 basis point to 4.297% from 4.291%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were up as Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.6%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.3%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite climbed 0.7%.

